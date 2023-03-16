Jacko Gill during the men's shot put at the Sir Graeme Douglas International Athletic meet. Photosport

A greater focus on technique has seen Jacko Gill throw a new personal best and beat arch-rival Tom Walsh at the Sir Graeme Douglas International athletics meet at Trusts Arena.

The Auckland local threw 22.12 metres, a big jump from his previous best of 21.90m set at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and easily ahead of Walsh’s 21.79m.

Gill said he’s putting more emphasis on his leg movement which has outweighed improving raw strength.

Gill will head to Europe in July to join the Diamond League ahead of Oregon’s World Champs in August.

In other events, Zoe Hobbs set the New Zealand resident and all-comers 100 metres record, running a blistering 11.02 seconds at a wet Trusts Arena.

Hobbs overcame a troubled start to run just shy of her national record of 10.97 seconds set last weekend at the Sydney Track Classic.



