Hamish Kerr, of New Zealand, reacts after an attempt in the Men's high jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo / AP

High jumper Hamish Kerr has created New Zealand athletics history.

Kerr matched his national outdoor record of 2.31 metres to secure bronze at the world indoor championships in Belgrade.

He is the first New Zealander to earn a global medal in the discipline.

The event was his first indoor competition.

Korean Sanghyeok Woo won gold, clearing 2.34 metres with his first attempt, with Loïc Gasch of Switzerland taking silver. Kerr shared the bronze with Olympic gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy.