Connor Bell. Photo / Alisha Lovrich

Rising Kiwi athletics star Connor Bell has broken the long-standing New Zealand men’s discus record at the Pre-Potts meeting in Hastings on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Aucklander, who added 2cm to his personal best with a 64.31m effort in Tauranga on New Year’s Day, smashed the 21-year-old New Zealand senior men’s record set by Ian Winchester (65.03m) with a stunning 66.14m throw.

Bell opened with a 65.00m effort — just 3cm shy of Winchester’s long-held mark set in California. He followed it up with a foul in round two before registering 60.82m with his third effort.

In round four he started to find his range again with a 63.92m throw before producing a sensational 66.14m hurl in round five to take the record. He ended the competition with a foul.

To put his performance in perspective, his record-breaking throw would have earned him a silver medal at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and seventh place at last year’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Bell struck gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games but broke his ankle in late-2021 which impacted his season in 2022.

Last year he was crowned national and Oceania champion, but was below his best at the Commonwealth Games where he finished eighth with a best of 60.23m.

His mighty throw was also a New Zealand resident record and was not far short of the New Zealand all-comers record held by two-time former Olympic champion Virgilijus Alekna of Lithuania which stands at 66.81m set in 1999.

Bell next competes on Saturday at the Potts Classic in Hastings.