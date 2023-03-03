A pitch invader is tackled to the ground during the Warriors' victory over the Knights at Sky Stadium. Photo / Photosport

At least five people who invaded Sky Stadium during the New Zealand Warriors’ defeat of the Newcastle Knights on Friday night have been issued trespass notices.

Footage circulating on social media showed five men jumping from the stands to run onto the field of play at different points over the course of the event - though other members of the public reported up to a dozen total invaders. All were eventually detained by security staff.

The pitch invasions come after a 2022 NRL season in which the league stated it would review its security policies related to player safety after a spate of incidents in Australia, including one in which a protester entered a field with a smoking orange flare in hand.

However, there was no sign that security staff were able to stop patrons entering the field of play seemingly at will on Friday night.

One pitch invader evades a security guard but collides heavily with advertising hoardings at Sky Stadium. Photo / Photosport

A spokesperson for Sky Stadium told the Herald it was aware of the incidents and police had dealt with those involved.

“We don’t have data in numbers yet. There were a number of pitch incursions towards the end of the game. The patrons were arrested by police and trespassed from the Stadium,” the statement read.

Despite the frequent intermissions, it was a great performance from the Warriors, who claimed their first win under new coach Andrew Webster.

And in front of a strong crowd in Wellington, which is not the side’s traditional home, it was good to see the Warriors back on their own soil.