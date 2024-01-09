Austrian tennis star Sam Weissborn's son stealing the show after his dad won his doubles game with Romain Arneodo at the ASB Classic last night. Video / Supplied

The ASB Classic has witnessed incredible tennis battles, but it was the impromptu performance by the youngest member of the Weissborn family that left an indelible mark on the hearts of the spectators yesterday.

In a delightful twist, Romeo, the toddler son of tennis star Sam Weissborn, managed to steal the hearts of the crowd after his father’s victorious match with doubles partner Romain Arneodo against the Kiwi pair Artem Sitak and Rubin Statham.

While his dad was busy sharing insights with the commentary team, Romeo seized the opportunity to showcase his budding tennis skills.

Undeterred by the size of his tennis racket, which was almost as big as he was, Romeo confidently stepped onto the court and started practising his serve and swing. The crowd couldn’t help but burst into cheers as this mini-tennis prodigy displayed uncanny ease on the court, undoubtedly inherited from his tennis professional father.

As Romeo’s adorable antics unfolded, the onlooking crowd couldn’t contain their excitement. Each serve and swing from the tiny tennis star amplified the cheers, turning the tennis arena into a playground of joy. It was as if Romeo had a direct connection with the audience, responding to the growing cheers with even more enthusiasm.

After an hour and 32 minutes of tennis action that resulted in a 7-5, 3-6, 1(10)-0(8) victory for Weissborn and Arneodo, it was clear that Romeo had achieved a different kind of victory. In just a brief two-minute stint on the court, this little dynamo managed to captivate the Auckland crowd and become the unexpected star of the ASB Classic.

Romeo’s father couldn’t help but join the crowd’s applause as he wrapped up his interview with the commentary team. With a proud smile, Weissborn clapped for his young son, who happily soaked up the attention before being led off the court.

Romeo, at just over two years old, proved that age is no barrier to stealing the spotlight, leaving everyone in awe of his cuteness power.