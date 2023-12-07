Emma Raducanu during a practice session in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

The importance of Emma Raducanu’s return to the ASB Classic in 2024 can’t be underestimated.

Even if her ranking has blown out – due to a long injury-enforced break – the British player is genuine box office, mainly due to the enduring fascination with her achievements at the 2021 US Open, with her triumph as a qualifier, which catapulted her from unknown to megastar.

She sells tickets, brings media attention and transcends tennis, a name known beyond the confines of her sport. Her presence is desperately needed by a tournament that has been hamstrung by the new WTA regulations, which essentially take top-30 players out of the picture, even if they want to come here.

It’s also a vote of confidence in the event, given the dramatic circumstances of her exit in 2023.

Back on January 6th, the chances of Raducanu playing in Auckland again felt remote, after she rolled her ankle on a “very slippery” indoor court and retired in tears.

Tennis players are creatures of habit, often superstitious and big on first impressions. Raducanu had enjoyed her time here – with some sightseeing – and was thrilled with the crowd reception during her first round win, saying it felt like “playing at home”.

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her match at the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

But everything changed two days later after she had to concede against Viktoria Kuzmova with the score at 6-0 5-7 in the second round match. She was distraught about the “freak injury”, saying the makeshift courts were “incredibly slick”, adding that it was “not a surprise that this happens to someone.”

Those quotes reverberated around the tennis world, prompting ASB Classic tournament director Nicolas Lamperin to call a press conference the following day to address the criticism and defend the state of the surface. While her comments were made in the heat of the moment, it still felt the bridge was broken. But she’s back as a wildcard and will be a marquee name next year.

Lamperin began discussions with her team in July before a deal was finalised last month.

“It’s a testimony to the fact that this tournament is important to her and it can be the right preparation on the way back to the top,” Lamperin told the Herald. “Everything was taken out of proportion last year. If we had any doubt about the playability of the indoor courts we would not have used them. They were checked by the WTA supervisor. It was extremely unfortunate but we are glad to be able to welcome her back and hope she has a much better experience .”

Lamperin confirmed there had been conversations about what happened in January.

“We have spoken about the issue,” said Lamperin. “She was not necessarily upset about the rain and the fact she was playing indoors. I think she was really disappointed about being injured again. She had been battling through injuries, she had just come from the off-season, looked good on court, played a strong first match and wanted to continue that. Sadly she has had some more injuries after here.”

An upset Emma Raducanu was forced to retire hurt against Viktoria Kuzmova after rolling her ankle. Photo / Photosport

After the ASB Classic, Raducanu only played eight more matches. She reached the second round at the Australian Open – eliminated by Auckland champion Coco Gauff – then enjoyed a good run at Indian Wells, eliminated in the round of 16 by world No 1 Iga Swiatek.

First round losses followed in Miami and Stuttgart before she stepped away from the tour for surgery on both wrists and one ankle. Inactivity has seen her ranking blow out to 296, though Lamperin has no doubt she can climb back to the summit.

“She made the right decision to take time off tour and fix all the things she needed,” said Lamperin. “It is going to be a long journey back and we are happy to be part of that process. It is just a matter of time for her to get back to the top and the main priority is to be healthy and playing regularly.”

“She is a big star and we know how good she is, regardless of her ranking. What she has achieved – and people tend to forget – but it was one of the most remarkable achievements in women’s tennis.”

American Amanda Anisimova was the other wildcard confirmed on Thursday. The 2020 Auckland semi-finalist – who also reached the last four at the 2019 French Open - has been off the circuit since May, citing mental health challenges.

World No 3 Gauff heads the field, with Elina Svitolina (25) second seed, ahead of a clutch of players ranked 31 to 43.

Raducanu, Anisimova and Caroline Wozniacki complete an all-star cast of wildcards, with the fourth to be distributed to the winner of the New Zealand playoff next month.

ASB Classic women’s field

1 Coco Gauff (USA) World No 3, 2. Elina Svitolina (UKR) No 25, 3. Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) No 31, 4. Emma Navarro (USA) No 32, 5. Marie Bouzkova (CZE) No 34, 6. Xinyu Wang (CHN) No 36, 7. Petra Martic (CRO) No 40, 8. Varvara Gracheva (FRA) No 43, 9. Anna Blinkova No 50, 10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova No 57, 11. Magdalena Frech (POL) No 63, No 12. Rebecca Masarova (ESP) No 64, 13. Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) No 68, 14. Xiyu Wang (CHN) 71; 15. Elina Avanesyan No 74, 16. Yue Yuan (CHN) No 77, 17. Emina Bektas (USA) No 87, 18 Kayla Kay (USA) No 89, 19 Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) 91, 20. Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) No 93, 21. Diane Parry (FRA) 94, 22. Claire Liu (USA) 99.

Wildcards: Emma Raducanu (GBR), Amanda Anisimova (USA), Caroline Wozniacki (DEN).

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.