Coco Gauff plays a shot against Emma Navarro in their semifinal. Photo / Photosport

Coco Gauff could go back to back in Auckland – and few would bet against her.

Only two women this century have won consecutive ASB Classic titles, with Greek Eleni Daniilidou in 2004 and 2005 and German Julia Goerges between 2018-19.

Gauff is in line to join that list in Sunday’s final, after blasting through her semifinal against compatriot Emma Navarro, wrapping up the match 6-3 6-1 in 57 minutes.

The American has been clinical and comfortable from the first point this week, improving with every match. She has scarcely been tested – even as the level of her opponent has gone up – and has yet to drop a set across four matches.

The world No 31 Navarro had her moments but not nearly enough of them and struggled to wrest momentum away.

Gauff led with her serve, which was outstanding, with placement, accuracy, power and a staggering 10 aces.

The 19-year-old made light work of the first set. She made her customary fast start – breaking Navarro in the fourth game – and was ruthless with anything short.

Navarro knew what was coming, as she first faced Gauff a decade ago as a junior – but couldn’t do much about it. She put up sterner opposition than some other players this week but was still worn down by the barrage, often seemingly stuck at the back of the court fending off Gauff missiles.

A light shower came at 4-2, which sent them off court for 15 minutes, but normal service resumed when they returned, and Gauff wrapped up the first bracket with her second set point, courtesy of another heavy serve.

Her momentum continued, breaking Navarro in the opening game of the second set. The South Carolina player was trying to vary her game – but couldn’t find many chinks.

She had some success with a more aggressive approach at 1-4 down – forcing two break points – but Gauff salvaged both with booming aces and was safe from there.

