Lulu Sun in action against Varvara Gracheva at the ASB Tennis Centre. Photo / Photosport

Lulu Sun’s adventure at the ASB Classic is over – but it’s been quite a ride.

The world No. 214 arrived as a relative unknown last week, with 12 players ranked ahead of her in the singles qualifying draw.

But she battled through to reach the main draw – achieving one of her best career wins on the way, then went beyond the first round of an WTA level event for only the second time, with a popular victory on an outside court on Tuesday.

In the process the 22-year-old has became something of a local favourite, with Kiwis desperate for a hometown hero. Though she plays under the Swiss flag, Sun was born in Te Anau and is considering a switch back to New Zealand, which would be a boon for the sport here.

Thursday was the biggest occasion, with a centre court appearance in front of a packed crowd. It always felt like a bridge too far against the world No. 43 Varvara Gracheva, and so it proved.

The eighth seed was on song was the start with her movement, anticipation and clean hitting.

Sun competed well but struggled to make a dent on the Gracheva serve and was often under pressure on her racket.

While Sun has around only 10 matches at this level, Gracheva is a seasoned pro who has been established inside the top 100 for the last five years. She has reached a WTA final and made the third round of a grand slam on three separate occasions.

That experience showed. She only dropped two points on serve throughout the first set, as Sun couldn’t make a dent, while struggling from the service line herself.

The second set was tighter, though Gracheva fended off the two break opportunities she gave up.

Sun continued to have issues on serve – landing only 48 per cent of first serves across the match – which exacerbated the pressure. Gracheva grabbed the crucial break at 4-4, with a sizzling passing shot down the line, before yelling with joy.

The French player blew one match point but converted the second, with a forced error from Sun.

In the first match of the day seventh seed Petra Martic had a routine 6-2 6-2 win in 74 minutes over China’s Yue Yuan.

The Croatian world No. 41 was completely dominant – off the back of her strong serve – while Yuan (77) couldn’t get any flow.

Martic faces American fourth seed Emma Navarro in Friday’s quarter-finals, while Gracheva has to take on top seed Coco Gauff.

