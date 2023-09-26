All Blacks Mark Telea and Dalton Papali'i alongside defence coach Scott McLeod look ahead to their clash with Italy as the team is ‘buzzing’ from an impressive South Africa v Ireland match over the weekend. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Former women’s tennis world number 1 Caroline Wozniacki is set to make a grand return to Auckland next year, a place that holds special memories for the Danish superstar.

The upcoming ASB Classic in January marks her eighth appearance in Auckland, a tournament she holds dear for its intimate setting and the warmth of its fans.

“I’m so excited to come back to Auckland. I have amazing memories from playing here, and it’s going be my children’s first time there,” she said, reflecting on her anticipation for the event. “It’s amazing that I can come back and prepare as well as I possibly can for the Australian Open, and I love the fans in Auckland.”

In 2020, Wozniacki retired from tennis after a 15-year career that saw her ranked as the world’s best player twice. In 2018, she won the Australian Open. After spending time in the commentary booth since then and having two children with her husband, former NBA All-Star David Lee, Wozniacki has a new outlook on tennis.

She returned to the court this year, playing warm-up events in Montreal and Cincinnati before the US Open in New York. She reached the fourth round, where she lost to eventual winner Coco Gauff - who is headed to the ASB Classic as defending champion - in three sets.

Reflecting on her journey as a mother and how it’s impacted her perspective on tennis, Wozniacki acknowledged the significant change it brought.

“I think it’s changed it tremendously. Obviously, as a young player, my dream was to be the best possible tennis player I could be, number one in the world, and win a grand slam. When I retired in 2020, I’d reached my goals and I achieved everything that I kind of set myself into hoping that I one day could do.

“My children; my number one priority is that they’re healthy, that they’re happy, that they’re okay and that they’re thriving. And when I’m out on the court, that’s my passion, that’s what I love to do. I’m a competitor. I want to win everything that I possibly can. But at the same time, I don’t put unnecessary pressure on myself. I know that when I’m playing my best I can beat anyone.”

Wozniacki has her eyes set on clinching the trophy at the ASB Classic, an achievement that has eluded her thus far.

“It’s definitely one of the tournaments that, you know, I feel like I’ve been so close a few times and I just didn’t get the last step,” she said.

She sees Auckland as an excellent preparation ground, drawing parallels to her past triumph at the Australian Open after a strong performance in Auckland.

The recent US Open saw her making waves and playing in front of a packed crowd, she felt the honour of competing again at the highest level, saying it was “so special” and was the reason “I love playing this game”.

The decision to return to Auckland was an easy one for Wozniacki. She loved the charm and warmth of Auckland’s tournament, describing it as “special” and “intimate.”

Furthermore, her husband’s enthusiasm for golfing in the region added to her excitement for the event.

