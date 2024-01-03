American Emma Navarro on her way to winning against Russian Elina Avanesyan at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

American Emma Navarro is happy going under the radar at the ASB Classic, though that might change.

At world No 32, the fourth seed is one of the highest-ranked players at the tournament after a breakthrough year that saw her climb 117 places on the WTA tour.

However, Navarro has barely rated a mention this week, with so much focus on defending champion Coco Gauff and former world No 3 Elina Svitolina, as well as the heavyweight wildcard trio of Emma Raducanu, Caroline Wozniacki and Amanda Anisimova. But the lack of recognition doesn’t bother her.

“I prefer it that way,” said Navarro. “I prefer the focus to be on other players. It’s something I’ve had to get used to — being more in the spotlight. It’s not my favourite thing.”

A teenage star who reached the 2019 junior French Open final, she enjoyed a stellar 2023, reaching two WTA-level semifinals and two other quarter-finals to rocket into the top 50. That confidence has been reflected in her Auckland form, with an impressive 6-1, 6-2 win over Russian Elina Avanesyan today to reach the quarter-finals.

However, the 22-year-old is cautious about setting goals this year.

“I am working hard to not have the mindset that I have to back anything up or defend anything that I did last year,” said Navarro.

Like Navarro, fifth seed Marie Bouzkova is also unperturbed by the big names grabbing the headlines.

“I don’t pay so much attention,” said Bouzkova. “Glad to be here and get matches under my belt.”

The Czech world No 34 produced the best performance of the day, with a crushing 6-0, 6-1 demolition of former French Open semifinalist Anisimova in just 52 minutes.

The American was clearly out of sorts after a long hiatus from the tour last year but Bouzkova was in the zone.

“I don’t think it could have been a better match for me, I served really well, went for my shots when I could,” said Bouzkova. “Obviously, Amanda has really big shots so it is not easy to be aggressive.”

In the first match today, world No 71 Xiyu Wang upset compatriot and sixth seed Xinyu Wang (No 35) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(2) in an absorbing 123-minute battle.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics’, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.