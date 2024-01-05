Denis Shapovalov last played at Wimbledon where he reached the fourth round. Photo / Getty

Get set for the most unlikely qualifying scenario in ASB Classic history.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov – who is one of the most recognisable and exciting names in the sport – is lined up to play in the preliminary stages of the Auckland men’s tournament, consigned to an outside court in the first round of qualifying on Saturday.

It’s the first time Shapovalov has had to play qualifying anywhere in almost six years, since he had to take the long road at the 2017 US Open as a teenager.

Shapovalov is gold standard. He blazed onto the scene in 2017, where, at the age of 18 he became the youngest player in history to reach an ATP masters semi-final, beating then world No 2 Rafa Nadal on the way to the last four in the Canadian Open.

Shapovalov was in the top 10 by 2020 and made the Wimbledon semifinals the following year. The 24-year-old has visited Auckland three times (2018, 2019, 2020), the last two occasions as a marquee player, with his face on billboards around the city.

Denis Shapovalov has played the ASB Classic three times (2018, 2019, 2020). Photosport

But injury has seen his ranking balloon out to 109, as he has been off the tour since early July last year. That puts him outside the cut for the main draw, while he has also missed out on a wildcard.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin had three up his sleeve and would normally reserve one for Shapovalov, given his profile and propensity to sell tickets. But the strength of the field – with the main draw cut off at 72 – has meant that marquee signing Gael Monfils (world No 74) needs a ticket to get in.

Another wildcard is allocated to the winner of the local playoff, with KP Pannu set to represent New Zealand for the second consecutive year.

The third wildcard has been held for Richard Gasquet. At world No 74, the defending champion also can’t make the field via direct entry. It’s a debatable decision, as the 37-year-old is in the twilight of his career and well past his peak, even if it is a tournament tradition.

Gasquet enjoyed a fairytale run here in 2023 - becoming the oldest Frenchman in the open era to win an ATP title – but had never bothered to come to Auckland before, in almost two decades on tour.

In contrast Shapovalov has been loyal, visiting three years in succession before the Covid pandemic. Shapovalov is also a long term investment, with Gasquet tipped to retire this year.

But it’s a bonus for ground pass holders, who will see Shapovalov face Frenchman world No 81 Alexandre Muller on the grandstand court on Saturday. Shapolvalov has a difficult road, likely to play Constant Lestienne (87) on Sunday if he progresses past the first round.

There is still a chance that the popular Canadian could gain a wildcard, if there is a late withdrawal before 11am on Saturday, which would see Monfils promoted to the main draw.

It seems imperative that Shapovalov finds his way in – by either path – as he is arguably a bigger name than anyone else in the field, apart from Monfils, Auckland raised Cameron Norrie and top seed Ben Shelton (world No 17).

Local wildcards Jack Loutit and Isaac Becroft are also in qualifying action on Saturday. Loutit (No 1052) has the toughest draw, facing Frenchman world No 73 Benjamin Bonzi, while Becroft (No 860) plays Chilean Alejandro Tabilo (No 85).

Veteran Rubin Statham (455) and Ajeet Rai (518) are New Zealand’s top ranked players but both were deemed ineligible for qualifying wildcards by Lamperin, after not playing in the local wildcard playoff in Te Anau last month.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns