Coco Gauff of the US celebrates after winning the women's singles final against Elina Svitolina. Photo / Photosport

From the marvel that is Coco Gauff to the potential threat of the Australian Open on Auckland’s tennis calendar, the perennial roof debate, and the challenges faced by players under new WTA restrictions – Michael Burgess dissects the compelling stories from this year’s ASB Classic

1. Coco Gauff is a marvel - but needs a Melbourne run

Auckland tennis fans need to hope the young American has a good Australian Open, as the chances of her returning seem inextricably linked with her Melbourne progress.

Like last year, Gauff was amazing for the ASB Classic in 2024. She is a genuine global name – the highest-earning female athlete in the world last year – who brings so much gravitas to the event, for fans, media and sponsors. And unlike the big names in the men’s field, she doesn’t have off days, with 10 consecutive match wins in Auckland, maintaining a consistent level regardless of her opponent.

Gauff likes the relaxed atmosphere here, adding that people she meets seem genuinely interested in her rather than just wanting a selfie or an autograph, while her family enjoys the annual trip.

But the ASB Classic also needs to work as an Australian Open springboard, otherwise Gauff may consider another option such as the WTA 500 event in Brisbane, which had eight top-20 names this year, including world No 1 Iga Swiatek and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff is probably the biggest name in the top 20 – among a sea of eastern Europeans and Russians – given her broad appeal, which makes her ongoing presence here like gold dust.

2. Danger signs with Australian Open encroachment?

Having the Melbourne grand slam begin a day earlier isn’t great news for Auckland. The Sunday sessions were a success and will now be locked in, with talk of a potential Saturday start. That won’t happen – due to the other events that week – but the Sunday move is a significant headache.

There are already challenges with assembling a men’s ASB Classic field, as players are cautious about playing in week two. Now they will also be cautious about playing too much because anybody who makes a Saturday final (or even Friday’s semifinals) will be toast if they get a Sunday match in Melbourne. The opening round is spread across the first three days but Australian Open organisers have been unwilling – or unable – in the past to give later starts to tournament finalists from week two. This year five ASB Classic men featured on the first Sunday.

3. Roof debate shelved?

So, do we need a roof at Stanley Street?

In 2023 it felt like the only solution - after the unprecedented rain – now it doesn’t seem so pressing. It’s been an eternal debate and as I wrote back in 2013, there are more than 45 outdoor tournaments around the world that do just fine, though the potential security offered would be a plus.

Tennis Auckland are pressing ahead with plans for a canopy-style covering, similar to the Adelaide tennis centre, which they hope could be done at a minimal cost. If financials stack up, construction might start in 2025. Watch this space.

4. Svitolina’s return hamstrung by restrictions

The ASB Classic desperately needs Elina Svitolina back in 2025 – though it will be hard to get her. On her first visit, the Ukrainian was a wonderful presence. She was involved in the three best matches of the women’s week, including a brilliant decider, showing a remarkable level of commitment to even take the court.

Along with her fine play, the 29-year-old was engaging, funny and charming off the court. She wants to return next year but the new WTA restrictions may count against her, as Auckland is unable to sign top-10 players (unless they are defending champions). Given her trajectory – and the fact Svitolina has limited ranking points to defend for much of this year – after an abbreviated 2023 season – it’s easy to see her back in the top bracket.

Elina Svitolina celebrates a point during her win over Emma Raducanu. Photo / Getty Images

5. Tennis New Zealand really needs Lulu Sun

As reported, the governing body has been in talks with the Te Anau-born player, who has indicated she is considering a switch of allegiance from Switzerland. It’s early days but let’s hope TNZ is being as proactive as possible, as opportunities like this rarely come along.

Sun was one of the stories of the week – with her run from qualifying to the second round – and the 22-year-old continued that momentum by qualifying for the Australian Open. The world No 193 has only played a handful of WTA tournaments but is way ahead of the curve compared with other local prospects.

6. Move mountains for Monfils

Gael Monfils has still got it and his first-round contest was the best spectacle of the men’s week, underlining what we have missed since his last appearance here in 2013. Even at 37, Monfils can still play unique tennis and is an unrivalled entertainer.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin - who doubles as Monfil’s agent - will push him to come back, though the Frenchman was refreshingly honest, saying his usual preference is to play the first week of the year. Cameron Norrie was another popular drawcard before his unfortunate injury withdrawal, with a brilliant atmosphere for his second-round match.

7. We need a bigger centre court

This was confirmed by Lamperin in his post-tournament briefing, as the sport gets more athletic and players run further and faster. The spectacular crash into the corporate boxes by Roberto Carballes Baena was an example of what can happen. Finding a bit more space on either side of the court shouldn’t be hard – but making more room behind each baseline will have to wait until after the redevelopment of the Robinson Stand.

Former world No 6 Gael Monfils.

8. Kiwi kids show something

In the eternal search for the next local whomight make it in the toughest global sport of all, there were some small signs of hope.

Nineteen-year-old Aucklander Jack Loutit has a long way to go but competed well over two days of qualifying, nailing his first win at that level. Local wildcard Monique Barry produced – by some distance – the best tennis of her career in her main draw debut, unveiling her forehand as a genuine weapon. It wasn’t enough, against a player ranked more than 550 places higher – but was something to build on as she returns to the ITF grind.

9. Local tennis appetite remains strong

If 2023 was a post-Covid test run, this was the real deal. According to organisers, 18 out of the 20 sessions were sold out and crowds looked healthy even when all the high-profile men fell prematurely. As a spectacle, live tennis is hard to beat and the event remains under-appreciated given the amount of world-class talent that is drawn to these shores.

10. Artem Sitak gets appropriate farewell

One of the most heartwarming sights of the fortnight was Artem Sitak receiving a standing ovation after his final career match, a first-round doubles contest that went to 10-8 in the super tiebreak. The 37-year-old has been a great ambassador for New Zealand on the ATP doubles circuit, a loyal member of the Davis Cup team and a fine example for aspiring players with his professionalism, attitude and work ethic.

11. Bring a pot for the draw

The draw conducted by the WTA representative for the women’s ASB Classic felt like a bit of a mess, like dealing from a pack that hadn’t been shuffled properly. While there was nothing underhand, it was unfortunate that a heap of qualifiers ended up in one quarter, while Caroline Wozniacki and Emma Raducanu were clustered next to Svitolina. By the time the men’s event came round, organisers at least used a pot to draw the numbered discs from.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.