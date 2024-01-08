Christopher Eubanks. Photo / Photosport

Highly rated American Chris Eubanks has fallen at the first hurdle of the ASB Classic men’s tournament.

While the women’s event was devoid of early upsets, a boilover occurred on Monday, with fifth seed Eubanks eliminated in straight sets by Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

Van de Zandschulp was good value for the 7-6 (5) 6-2 win against the world No 34, who rose more than 100 ranking places over the last year and reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

“He serves so well you cannot lose focus any second of the match,” said van de Zandschulp. “Even if you have chances you still have to make it because he is serving so well. It was his first match of the year which is always tough, I know how it is, but if you beat a player like him - he is high-ranked and playing amazing tennis - it gives you confidence.”

Eubanks has one of the biggest serves on tour but was neutralised by van de Zandschulp’s smart returning game, while the European was strong when he stepped up to the line.

Eubanks looked rusty – and seemed to be slightly affected by a back complaint – but was forced into errors by van de Zandschulp’s persistence. The 28-year-old has pedigree, best shown at the 2021 US Open, when he progressed from qualifying to the quarter-finals and was the only player to take a set off eventual champion Danil Medvedev.

It’s a good start to his first visit to the ASB Classic, after more than a decade on tour.

“I heard great stories about it so I wanted to check it out,” said van de Zandschulp. “And as well, I came from Hong Kong and it was easier to go to Auckland than Adelaide.”

The first set was a battle of attrition. World No 50 van de Zandschulp only dropped eight points on serve, while Eubanks landed 77 per cent of his first serves, including four booming aces. The American was generally under more pressure, as van de Zandschulp edged their baseline duels. The pressure ratcheted up towards the end of the set. Eubanks served his way out of trouble at 4-4, defending a couple of break points, before a turning point in the next game.

Eubanks squandered a set point at 5-4, netting a routine backhand after a double fault had presented the opportunity.

“I was lucky to get away with the point, he had a chance,” admitted van de Zandschulp

In the tiebreaker, the American was increasingly untidy with his groundstrokes. van de Zandschulp doubled faulted at 6-4 but no mistake with his second set point, placing a neat forehand volley.

The 28-year-old had all the momentum. After an early break in the second set, the outcome was never really in doubt. Eubanks couldn’t make a dent in his opponents’ serve – winning only two return points across the set – as the match petered out to an unsatisfactory ending.

Japanese Taro Daniel, Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo and German world No 56 Daniel Altmaier were among the other first-round winners, with popular American J.J Wolf bowing out.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics’, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.