Auckland-raised Cam Norrie is said to be “devastated” following his decision to withdraw from the ASB Classic quarter-finals with a wrist injury.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin said Norrie held felt some discomfort in his left wrist on Thursday morning after last night’s win over Luca Van Assche.

“He felt his left wrist this morning, didn’t feel anything during the match but just this morning it was really painful. He tried to do some treatment, do a warm-up in the morning but he quickly found out that he wouldn’t be able to play today so unfortunately he’s had to pull out.”

Lamperin was quick to shoot down any suggestion Norrie may have withdrawn as a precaution with the Australian Open just days away.

“He was pretty devastated when he told us, we all know how much this tournament means to him.

“This tournament means a lot to him. He made it pretty clear he would continue to play it until he wins it, so for him to be forced to pull out in the second round after such a good match last night, it’s heartbreaking.”

While Norrie undoubtedly was a big drawcard for fans attending the tournament, Lamperin was confident there was still plenty of talent in the draw to bring crowds in and keep them entertained.

“It’s never a good thing to lose your second seed like this. Lucikly, we still have the likes of Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils in the draw and as you know they’re crowd-pleasers.”

Norrie was born in South Africa but moved to New Zealand as a toddler and made it into the top 10 in the world junior rankings while playing under the New Zealand flag. He switched to representing Britain in 2013 and was eligible because his parents were both born in the UK.

“They have great coaches over there and tennis is a big hub in Europe. They have great physios and nutritionists. I was lucky enough to get wildcards into some of the big tournaments like main draw Queens and Wimbledon this year. Everything is going well for me,” Norrie said.

