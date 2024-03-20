Auckland will soon have a new sports bar. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

With news of the New Zealand Warriors expanding into hospitality through purchasing their first bar, sports fans in Auckland can rejoice at having another establishment to call home away from home.

While attending matches is the best thing a fan can ask for, being able to pack into a pub and get a similar experience is a close second.

But there’s a very big difference between being a dedicated sports bar and a pub that happens to have sport on.

So, as the City of Sails prepares to welcome another pub to compete with the likes of Eden Terrace’s Schapiro’s and the Viaduct’s The Fox, here’s a look at what makes the ideal sports bar.

Coverage

First off, the most important aspect of a sports bar lies in its namesake - being able to watch sport.

Any sports bar worth its salt needs to be set up to accommodate punters en masse, with accessible screens for all to see.

What’s more, a pub has to be a one-stop shop for any and all sports, which is one of the biggest questions around what the Warriors venture will look like.

There’s no point being a specialist NRL pub - especially deep in rugby’s traditional stronghold of Kingsland - and not be in use for months at a time.

Decoration

While some pubs are aided by decor - or lack thereof - sports bars are make-or-break in terms of their appearance contributing to the atmosphere.

This is something Schapiro’s in Eden Terrace has mastered. It doesn’t matter where you look, you’re surrounded by other reminders that you’re in a purpose-built area for sport.

As a fan, the feeling that you’re in an area dedicated to sport is second to none.

Be it framed kits or other paraphernalia, seeing a pub decked out is what sets a good one apart from its competition.

Fans celebrate. Photo / Getty Images

Food

If you’re going to be spending hours on end in a pub, food very quickly becomes a must-have.

Just what food is available is irrelevant, so long as it’s good. Be it pizzas, burgers or fish and chips, there needs to be something in place for attendees to fill their boots as and when they want.

Without food, there’s no real reason for punters to commit an entire afternoon or evening to one place.

Location

This is where the Warriors have pulled off an absolute blinder with their Kingsland purchase, a stone’s throw away from Eden Park - the traditional home of the Blues and All Blacks.

If a sports bar is hard to get to, chances are fans won’t make the effort.

Ideally, a bar will be smack in the middle of town, making it accessible to anyone who’d want to visit.

Alternatively, a pub being close to a stadium is another huge win. Melbourne is a great example of this. You can spend a morning in the pub before the opening session of a Boxing Day cricket test at the MCG and then wander over from the pub straight to your seat when you’re good and ready.

Hospitality

Another straightforward one, but it’s pretty simple to acknowledge it’s a must to have a bar people actually enjoy going to. A large part of that is hospitality.

Staff, and how they interact with customers, are key in what makes a sports bar worth going to.

It’s infectious when staff are just as enthusiastic about what’s being shown as the fans who are there watching it.

While most bars in Auckland are all too happy to have people through their doors, there are some that clearly - for some reason - don’t.

