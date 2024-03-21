Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov pictured on an Instagram post from the tennis player. Kolstov died at 42.

Warning: Distressing content

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has spoken for the first time following the death of her former partner Konstantin Koltsov, at the age of 42.

Koltsov, a former ice hockey player who competed in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins, had been a regular presence supporting Sabalenka at tournaments. He died in Miami on Tuesday in what is believed to be suicide following a fall from a balcony.

Sabalenka, who is currently ranked No 2 in the world, frequently referenced Koltsov on social media in pictures and messages.

“Konstantin’s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken,” Sabalenka wrote in an Instagram post yesterday.

“Please respect my privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Police in the US confirmed Kolstov fell from the balcony of a five-star hotel in Miami where he was supporting Sabalenka for the Miami Open.

Sabalenka is the second seed for the Miami Open and gets a bye into the second round. She is set to play Spain’s Paula Badosa tomorrow.

“According to investigators, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12.39am, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue,” the Miami-Dade Police Department told CNN.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr Konstantin Koltsov … No foul play is suspected.”

Aryna Sabalenka training in Miami.



If anyone feels the need to judge her for playing, please stop.



The grieving process is so much more complex than whatever your opinion is.



She deserves kindness in her healing journey 🙏❤️



(via @BartekIgnacik) pic.twitter.com/nLm8RdCNvU — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 19, 2024

The news was announced by Russian ice hockey team Salavat Yulaev Ufa, where Koltsov had been assistant coach.

A statement on the club’s website read: “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that Salavat Yulaev coach Konstantin Koltsov has passed away. He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues and fans.

“Konstantin Evgenievich forever wrote himself into the history of our club. Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev and did a great job on the team’s coaching staff.

“The hockey club Salavat Yulaev expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Konstantin Evgenievich Koltsov.”

Koltsov represented Belarus at the 2002 and 2010 Winter Olympics and was also a coach of the national team.

National team coach Dmitry Baskov called Koltsov’s death “an irreparable loss”.

“Konstantin was one of the undisputable leaders of our team, a talented progressive coach, a bright player,” Baskov said in a statement.

“He was an example of sturdiness, hard work, dedication and an idol for many Belarusian boys and his colleagues. It’s hard and unfair when such people leave so early.”

Pictures showed tributes to Koltsov outside Ufa Arena laid by fans of Salavat Yulaev.

Sabalenka, who won her second grand slam title at the Australian Open in January, is in Miami and is due to play her first match at the Miami Open later this week.

It is the second tragedy to hit the 25-year-old Belarusian, whose father Sergey, also a former ice hockey player, died in 2019 at the age of 43.

Sabalenka’s victory at the Australian Open fulfilled the dream she shared with her father of winning two slam titles by the age of 25 and, speaking in Melbourne, she said: “It was really important. Of course he’s my biggest motivation. He’s been everything for me.”