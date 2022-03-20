Kimiora Poi of the Tactix and Anna Harrison of the Stars in action. Photo / Photosport

Stars 57

Tacticx 52

The Stars put their disjointed preparations behind them to clinch a satisfying 57-52 win over the Tactix in Christchurch on Sunday.

The come-from-behind five-goal victory signaled an impressive start to the season for Kiri Wills' Auckland side after their opening round match was postponed due to Covid cases in the opposing team.

Waiting until late in the third quarter to make their move, the Stars defensive and attacking units grew with confidence, and they hit the lead with four minutes remaining in the third quarter displaying an impressive fighting spirit.

Stars defender Anna Harrison, who began playing in the national league for the Otago Rebels an astounding 20 years ago, was on court in fierce form partnering Elle Temu in defence.

Harrison began the game at goal keep, but switched out to goal defence from the second quarter in an effort to blunt the Tactix attacking effort. The veteran defender came into the game with a dramatic intercept in the third quarter, putting her body on the line as she flew off the side of the court.

The Stars made some uncharacteristic errors as they took some time to settle into the game. Centre Mila Reuelu-Buchanan was on the ball from the start and worked to inspire her team-mates with superb bullet passes on attack and determination in defence.

Maia Wilson and Jamie Hume grew in confidence as the game progressed in the Stars shooting end, benefitting from the sublime feeding skills of Reuelu-Buchanan and wing attack Gina Crampton.

An intercept from Stars wing defence Holly Fowler helped build some belief in the Stars as they mustered a comeback to tie the game at half-time. Fowler struck again in the last quarter ensuring valuable possession in the tense final stanza.

The Tactix sped out of the blocks in the first quarter with midcourters Kimiora Poi and Samon Nathan smoothly delivering the ball to their target shooter Ellie Bird. The 1.96m goal shoot, Bird, was available in strong shooting positions and was accurate under the post as the Tactix built a solid five goal lead at the first quarter break.

Another feature of the Tactix side was the shooter-to-shooter interplay between Te Paea Selby-Rickit and Bird.

There was one change in the Tactix's defensive combination with Kelera Nawai-Caucau coming onto the court at the start of the third quarter. Nawai, who was in Wellington colours last season, replaced Kate Lloyd who partnered Karin Burger in the first half, and helped to keep the Stars shooters rather quiet.

The Tactix, coming off a loss to the Steel in the opening round, were without their coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek who was forced into isolation for Covid-19 after a household contact tested positive. Assistant coach Tania Hoffman was standing in on the day for the Cantabrians, with Silver Ferns legend Donna Wilkins assisting on the Tactix coaching bench.

This was the first ANZ Premiership match to be played at Cowles Stadium in Christchurch, with the historic main court becoming the 18th venue to host a national league match since 2017.

The venue was last used for a national league match in 2001 between the Flames and Shakers. The Flames won that match 57-55, a match that featured players like Belinda Colling, Marg Foster and Vilimania Davu for the Flames and Irene van Dyk, Jodi Brown and Debbie Fuller for the Shakers.

Pulse thump Magic

Pulse 57

Magic 41

The Pulse put their opening loss of the weekend behind them to seal a stunning 57-41 win over the Magic in Porirua on Sunday.

The mother and daughter duo of Waimarama Taumaunu and Tiana Metuarau called on their considerable court smarts to plot the course of the Pulse's sublime victory with a huge first quarter effort.

Stand-in coach Taumaunu was making her second appearance with the coach's clipboard, sitting in for Yvette McCausland-Durie who had tested positive to Covid earlier this week.

Recent Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio made her season debut wearing Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic colours. The talented shooter was returning to the court following the birth of her second child.

Ekenasio started the game at goal shoot, playing fifteen minutes against her former team-mates, with support from another new Magic recruit, Bailey Mes, at goal attack.

Of note for the home side was the mesmerizing attacking chemistry on display between Pulse goal shoot Aliyah Dunn and Tiana Metuarau. With a year in the deep south under her belt, and some international netball in the Silver Ferns dress, the dynamic Metuarau has become an even more assured athlete.

The Pulse delivered a decisive start to the game with a nine-goal scoring rampage in the first quarter. The long ball to goal shooter Aliyah Dunn was used effectively, despite the pressure of Magic goal keeper Erena Mikaere and goal defence Oceane Maihi.

Pulse wing attack Whitney Souness was feeding the ball on a platter to Dunn and Metuararu with excellent back-up from centre Erikana Pedersen.

The Pulse defensive unit matched their attackers by passing the ball with impressive skills. Wing defence Paris Lokotui was dominant in her attacking play and used her elevation to secure crucial tips and interceptions. While Kristiana Manu'a proved a rugged defender for the Magic to contend with.

Magic started the second half with assurance and patience. Young goal shoot Ivana Rowland combined strongly with Mes at goal attack. Rowland's footwork and precise shooting earmarked her as a player of some potential.

In defence, Georgia Tong, had the task of marking Metuarau in the second half. Tong did a superb job intercepting some cross-court balls to gain vital possession for her team-mates.

Another player who came up against her former team-mates was Magic midcourter Claire Kersten. The midcourt workhorse combined with Sam Winders who started the game at centre. The experienced international team-mates traded bibs in the first quarter with Kersten spearheading Magic's mini-revival from centre as the game progressed.

The Waikato/Bay of Plenty players will take heart from their fighting performance after a slow start. Solid shooting from Mes and Rowland kept the pressure on, forcing the home side to work harder to keep their lead intact. The tense third quarter showed Magic are a team moving in the right direction under coach Mary-Jane Araroa.

Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie will find her players in good spirits after some enthralling netball this weekend.