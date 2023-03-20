Former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore. Photo / File

A one-off appearance for the Northern Stars isn’t expected to lure former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore back to the netball court anytime soon.

The 35-year-old defender came out of retirement during the Stars’ 59-51 win over the Central Pulse in the ANZ Premiership, in place of Elle Temu who was ruled out with an illness.

The mother of two answered the SOS call at Pulman Arena, just down the road from where she grew up in Papakura.

“Why not have a last game for where I came from and my roots?” Rore told Newstalk ZB after the game.

In her first ANZ Premiership appearance since 2020, Rore lined up against the same team she played 147 games for and won two grand finals with.

She took the court in the second half as the Stars powered to an 18-11 third quarter to lead 48-37 heading into the final stanza.

The Pulse clawed their way back to within five goals in the fourth quarter, but the Stars closed out the contest to win by eight.

“The lungs were hurting a wee bit, which is to be expected after not training or doing netball for a year,” Rore said.

“But I thoroughly enjoyed it — netball’s netball and it’s like riding a bike, right?”

Adjusting to a new team was seamless for Rore, who prides herself in fitting in with anyone and everyone.

“We’re just trying to work in with what the Stars’ gameplan was and slot in as if I’ve always been here.

“My role’s just to be the experienced head and let everyone do their job.

“It was cool to get amongst the environment again and that’s probably what I missed the most — just having my friends around, day in and day out.”

The physicality of the contest was no surprise to Rore coming up against her former franchise.

“They’re such a quality side and they’re always very physical and I think the Stars came out there and did something similar and I thought it was a great battle,” she says.

The two-time Premiership winner matched up against Pulse goal attack and former teammate Tiana Metuarau, who Rore calls “a great ambassador for the sport”.

“She knows what she’s doing and she knows how to play against me and vice versa and we love to give each other a little bit of niggle, which is gameplay at its finest.”

Rore was set to return to the ANZ Premiership last year for the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, but the comeback never came to fruition as she became pregnant with her second child.

With her elder, Lilybud, in attendance at Pulman Arena and younger, Lola, being looked after at home, motherhood has taken precedence over the game Rore loves.

Whether she hits the court again will depend on the circumstances.

“This game just worked in perfectly. Sunday, two o’clock, I was already in Auckland.

“My family always comes first so if it works, then it works and if not, then probably not. So we’ll see.”

The Stars sit atop the ANZ Premiership ladder after picking up their third win of the season, thanks to a helping hand from one of the game’s greats.