Amorangi Malesala is set for more minutes in the Stars goal attack bib. Photo / Photosport

More big minutes are on the cards for attacker Amorangi Malesala after surging into the Stars’ starting lineup in the ANZ Premiership.

The 24-year-old South Auckland local is expected to once again pair with Silver Fern Maia Wilson at the attacking end for most of Saturday afternoon’s fixture with the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Tauranga.

Usual starter Jamie Hume’s minutes are being managed as she continues her return from a niggly shoulder injury.

Malesala struggled for court time last season after returning from a stint in Australia, with Hume dominating the goal attack bib after being selected for the 2021-22 Silver Ferns squad.

Stars head coach Kiri Wills said they had some hard conversations with Malesala at the end of last year.

“We were very direct with the feedback and all kudos to Amorangi. She’s worked really hard and is implementing the things we’re doing in training and the things she needs to be working on. It’s actually coming to fruition on the court.”

Wills said Malesala would tend to make poor decisions and more errors when fatigued, and there were two main factors needing attention.

“Build the skill set but also build your engine so you’re not under as much physical stress when making good decisions.”

Malesala has been working hard on her offloads and transition defence.

Wills has asked the goal attack to step that up again against the Magic.

“She is a player who — if something goes wrong — she’s just that fraction too long worrying about what’s been and gone as opposed to getting stuck into the defensive side of the game.”

Stars goal attack Amorangi Malesala in action last year. Photo / Photosport

The Stars have brought in former Australian Diamond shooter Sue Hawkins to work with their attacking end.

Hawkins provided Malesala with some basic tips to make her shooting more consistent.

Wills has been impressed with Malesala’s improvement and said she brings elements which set her apart from Hume.

“They play very, very different games which can be a great change-up for us. She’s owning her space.”

Hume has been tipped by Wills as an outsider to make the Silver Ferns World Cup squad, but her on-court appearances remain fleeting.

The goal attack only played a cameo off the bench in the Stars’ first round 55-49 loss to the Tactix in Auckland, shooting three from seven.

While Hume remains on restricted minutes, Wills is adamant her shoulder is back to 100 per cent, but said they are worried about overloading the shoulder which has not had much game time.

“[The shoulder] is really good and solid but we want to make sure that when it does fatigue we can pull her off and we build that every week so we don’t damage the hard work that’s been put in.”

The Stars take on the Magic on Saturday, followed by a clash against the Steel on Monday.

ANZ Premiership round two

Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic v Northern Stars - 4.10pm Saturday 11th March, Tauranga

Central Pulse v Southern Steel - 7.15pm Saturday 11th March, Wellington

Mainland Tactix v Northern Mystics - 4.10pm Sunday 12th March, Christchurch

Northern Stars v Southern Steel - 7.35pm Monday 13th March, Auckland