Grace Nweke of the Mystics in action against Magic. Photo / Photosport

An inquiry has been launched into the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic’s controversial 62-61 loss to the Northern Mystics last weekend in the ANZ Premiership.

With the scores tied, Mystics shooter Grace Nweke was awarded a penalty - potentially after fulltime - after contact was called on Magic defender Erena Mikaere and sank the resulting attempt to win the game.

It is so far unclear whether the investigation could change the result of the game, with a decision expected within the next week.

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie said the inquiry is led by an independent panel which will examine all the footage and information.

“If there is a finding that perhaps there should’ve been some different management of the game, we will look at that and implement any recommendations that come out of it. But until that’s been ruled on, we will wait before [taking the] next steps.”

Former Silver Ferns coach Yvonne Willering has floated the idea of a player challenge system — like seen in the NRL and cricket — to counter umpiring blunders.

Wyllie said it is something they will review in the off-season.

“If it felt warranted and there was an appropriate level of control or framework we could put around it, I think we’d be open to any of those concepts that would enhance the outcomes of the game.”

Netball NZ CEO Jennie Wyllie. Photo / Photosport

But Wyllie said any rule changes will have to wait until next year.

“You’d have to consider all scenarios as an outcome, not just that one situation we found on the weekend. So, I think the process would take a little bit longer and would have to be introduced in a new Premiership year.

“You’d want to do it in a considered way, with consultation with both players, officials and our Players Association. In order to do that properly, [a] good process would be needed.”

Willering told Gold Sport’s Country Sport Breakfast an umpire review system could help mitigate controversial officiating, saying under the rules, nothing can be done if an umpire makes a mistake.

Willering said a system could be introduced that would allow a team to question one call per game.

“You’ll find — if it does happen — it’ll be a decision that’s made either at the end of the game or a situation whereby maybe your team’s had two centre passes in a row.”