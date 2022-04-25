Pulse's Paris Lokotui in action against the Tactix. Photo / Photosport

Olivia Cook runs through the big talking points from round seven of the ANZ Premiership.

Pulse's impressive full-court defence

With an impressive full-court performance in front of a packed home crowd in Wellington, the Pulse picked up their second consecutive win in a row to climb to second on the ANZ Premiership table.

It was a match marked by a strong display of full court defence from the Pulse, particularly from wing defence Paris Lokotui who picked up the MVP award in what is certainly her best game of the season so far.

The long limbs and impressive three foot guard of goal keep Kelly Jury noticeably flustered the usually composed Tactix goal attack Te Paea Selby-Rickit, and kept her far below her usual shooting accuracy on only 71 per cent.

Although the Pulse are continuing to build every week, they'll be looking to prove their endurance as they meet the Northern Stars twice in five days beginning on Wednesday evening.

Tactix struggle to maintain a full 60 minute performance

The players huddle during the Pulse v Tactix game. Photo / Photosport

Though a strong first quarter performance from the Tactix had them trailing the Pulse by only one goal going into the first quarter break, the Canterbury side were unable to maintain their performance throughout the sixty minutes, as has been the case for much of their season so far.

A final quarter breakdown saw the Pulse trounce the Tactix by 19 goals to 8, helping the Pulse to a final winning margin of 17 goals.

Despite the margin, the Tactix had moments of brilliance, particularly from the likes of Kelera Nawai-Caucau in the goal keep bib who made life difficult for former Pulse teammate Aliyah Dunn in the first quarter.

The Tactix's previous two losses, both to the Northern Stars, has followed a similar narrative with a fading final quarter becoming one of the main difficulties of their game.

It comes after the Tactix have had to ask for postponements for a number of matches this season due to Covid protocols, and perhaps the many effects of the Omicron outbreak are continuing to linger throughout the Tactix camp.

If the Canterbury side can overcome their quarter four woes and maintain their strong start, then they may find themselves as real contenders in the second half of the season.

Mystics dominate in biggest winning margin since 2008

Mystics' Michaela Sokolic-Beatson saves the ball to Sulu Fitzpatrick. Photo / Photosport

A dominant full-court performance rocketed the Mystics to a decisive 24-goal win over their cross-town rivals the Northern Stars. Leading by 16 goals to nine after the first quarter, the Mystics never looked like letting up throughout the 60 minutes, never once relinquishing the lead.

Defender Phoenix Karaka finished with an impressive five intercepts and nine gains in an MVP performance. She was helped in the goal circle by the ever-consistent Sulu Fitzpatrick who managed eight gains and two intercepts of her own.

The Mystics retain their position at the top of the table, three points clear of the Pulse. They meet the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in round eight - the only side they have lost to thus far this season.

Stars defensive duo formidable despite heavy loss

The Stars defensive duo of veteran Anna Harrison and 23-year-old Elle Temu continues to shine despite their substantial loss to the Mystics on Sunday afternoon.

Temu picked up four intercepts and six gains, while Harrison was a constant presence in the goal circle, forcing a number of offensive contacts and picking up four gains herself. It's a combination that has been one of the most defining aspects of the Stars' game since both players signed with the Auckland side in 2021.

While the Stars were unable to convert their defensive gains into a win this weekend, the ongoing partnership is proving invaluable for Temu's game, who with consistent weekly performances of this calibre is surely putting herself into Silver Ferns contention come selection time.

Silver Ferns watch

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

After the Australian Diamonds' Commonwealth Games squad announcement last week was met with fierce criticism from fans and experts alike due to the glaring omission of key players, all eyes will be on Dame Noeline Taurua to see if she too goes against the grain come selection time in June.

While we're only halfway through the domestic competition, already key players are starting to put their hands up for the black dress. Although who will take the court in Birmingham could rely on how exactly Taurua is looking to approach the Games.

After the somewhat dismal showing earlier this year at the Quad series, it's likely that Taurua could take a left turn when selecting her squad and decide on a group of young and largely internationally inexperienced players.

While they may not win New Zealand the gold medal, the high level experience is invaluable preparation for the 2023 World Cup in which the Ferns will be looking to be back-to-back champions. In this case, Taurua could substitute more experienced heads throughout the court for youngsters such as Aliyah Dunn, Elle Temu and Kimiora Poi, who have all been making an exciting impact this season.

The Ferns don't go into camp until the conclusion of the ANZ Premiership season in early June, and if the first half of the season is anything to go by, there's sure to be a few more curveballs thrown before the Kiwis take the court in Birmingham.