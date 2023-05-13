Another World Sevens title on hold for New Zealand

The New Zealand men’s rugby sevens team will have to wait until next week’s final tournament in London to try and secure the World Series title. Photo / AP

The New Zealand men’s rugby sevens team will have to wait until next week’s final tournament in London to try and secure the World Series title.

The All Blacks Sevens could have wrapped up the championship in Toulouse this weekend, however it stays alive for another week after Argentina made the semi-finals.

Argentina trail New Zealand by 24 points in the standings, but can still overtake the men in black with a win in France and next week in London, if New Zealand falter.

Argentina has also clinched a spot in next year’s Olympics.

The All Black Sevens beat Ireland 35-0 in their quarter-final. Argentina will play Canada in the other semi-final.

The Black Ferns Sevens will also play France in their semi-final after beating Japan 29-7 in the quarter-finals.

The New Zealand women had already wrapped up the championship by making the quarter-finals.

Australia and the United States will meet in the other women’s semi-final.