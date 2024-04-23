Oranga Tamariki calls in consultants to help with job cuts, why Three Strikes could add to court backlogs and the first witness in Trump’s trial in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

The A-League Men has been rocked on the eve of the season’s end with news that Central Coast Mariners’ star striker Angel Torres has been charged with sexual assault.

Torres, 24, was arrested at a property in Terrigal on Monday in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a woman on March 24.

“He was taken to Gosford Police Station where he was charged with two counts of common assault, intimidation, and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Torres has been granted bail and is set to face court in Gosford on Monday, May 6.

The Mariners have since released a statement which reads: “The Central Coast Mariners are aware that Angel Torres was charged yesterday with serious offences related to sexual assault by NSW Police.

“Given the alleged serious criminal offences with which Torres has been charged, Football Australia immediately imposed a no-fault suspension pursuant to clauses 7(b) and 7(c) of Football Australia’s National Code of Conduct and Ethics. The suspension is a precautionary measure that suspends the player from participating in football and club-related activities.

“It is important to note that Football Australia in imposing this interim suspension is making no finding of guilt or fault in respect of the offences with which Torres has been charged. Such charges remain matters to be determined by the Courts of New South Wales.

“The Central Coast Mariners will not be making any further comments in relation to the matter at this time.”

Torres, a Colombian national, joined the Mariners at the start of the A-League Men season and has netted 13 goals in 23 games, making him one of the biggest names in the competition.

It remains unclear if Torres will be free to play before he faces court.

It comes as the Wellington Phoenix are locked in a tussle with the Mariners for the A-League Men’s premiers plate, with Torres scoring once in a 2-1 victory over the ‘Nix last Friday.

The A-Leagues’ administrative body, the Australian Professional Leagues, has been contacted for comment by AAP.

- with AAP