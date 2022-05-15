Andrew Symonds reacts after being dismissed in a test against India. Photo / Getty

Tributes poured in on Sunday praising both Andrew Symonds the cricketer and Andrew Symonds the man.

As news emerged the former Australian all-rounder had died in a car accident in Queensland on Saturday night, he was being remembered as a loyal mate and a talented cricketer who was the ultimate entertainer.

The day the late Andrew Symonds smashed NZ to all ends of the ground

But for someone who could bomb the ball over the fence and perform feats of athleticism in the field most could only dream of, the end of Symonds' career is a deeply sad chapter in Australian cricket.

An average of 40.61 from 26 Tests and six tons from 198 ODIs — to go with two successful World Cup campaigns — should fill the resume of a man given the perfect send-off when the curtain came down on his time in professional cricket.

Sadly, that wasn't the case, as on-field accusations led to off-field turmoil that eventually saw Symonds walk away disillusioned with the sport he loved so much.

Accusation changed everything for Symonds

The catalyst for Symonds' downward spiral came during the Sydney Test against India in January of 2008. The Aussie alleged Harbhajan Singh called him a "monkey" and the accusation caused an international storm.

Symonds said later Singh had actually called him a "monkey" in an earlier ODI series, prompting the Aussie to visit India's changeroom to speak to the off-spinner and tell him to stop.

Andrew Symonds of Australia watches as Harbhajan Singh bowls during a test in 2008. Photo / Getty

According to Symonds, Singh accepted his request at the time but it happened again.

"He said it probably two or three times (in Sydney). From that moment on that was my downhill slide," Symonds told Mark Howard on an episode of his Howie Games podcast in 2018.

India threatened to quit the tour and Symonds felt let down by a lack of support from Cricket Australia, who he says begged him to downgrade the charge of racial vilification against Singh.

Symonds said the way the situation was handled was "destructive" for the Aussies as "politics and money" talked more loudly than justice.

Faced with the prospect of losing tens of millions of dollars if the all-powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) followed through with its threat to leave Australia, CA was accused of caving under pressure and bowing to the demands of its Indian counterparts rather than backing its own player.

Speaking on The Brett Lee Podcast last month, Symonds referenced "lies" and said "we weren't going to put all this on if we didn't hear what was said".

Symonds added stump microphone recordings mysteriously vanished, so they couldn't back up his case, giving Singh more leeway to get off.

Singh was originally handed a three-match ban, which was later overturned on appeal. Symonds' teammates supported him — then-captain Ricky Ponting made an official complaint when the incident was relayed back to him — but it didn't matter.

Symonds started to 'drink heavily' as life fell apart

Symonds admitted he struggled to deal with the fallout, feeling guilty for his mates being dragged into "Monkeygate". He started to drink too much and his cricket suffered, while his personal life was also affected.

Harbhajan Singh leaves the court building after the appeal hearing against a three-match ban imposed by the ICC. Photo / Getty

"I started to drink heavily as a result of it and my life was starting to dissolve around me," Symonds told the Howie Games. "I felt the pressure and the weight of dragging those mates of mine into the cauldron of this cesspit that should never have got to this sort of point where we felt guilty."

Speaking to respected journalist Robert Craddock for an episode of Fox Sports' Cricket Legends, Symonds said Ponting saw the change in him from that point on.

"I talk to Ricky and he said, 'That was the start of your career going downhill' and I completely agree," Symonds said.

"I went through a proper system where I was diagnosed with binge drinking. I had to see a counsellor for eight weeks … so I went through the proper process to make sure I was going to be OK.

"It was taking its toll."

In August 2008 as Australia prepared to play Bangladesh in an ODI series, Symonds was sent home for skipping a team meeting to go fishing. Adding another layer to the situation was the fact Michael Clarke was filling in for Ponting as captain, and had to sign off on the tough call.

Symonds said his absence from that meeting was the result of miscommunication because training had been changed from the afternoon to the morning at late notice, and he was filthy at being punished.

Clarke and Symonds were great mates when the former first came into the national team, but their relationship fell apart and never recovered — partly because the all-rounder thought "Pup" had hung him out to dry.

Forced to sign a different contract to the rest of the Aussie squad that included a commitment to not drink ahead of the World T20 in England in 2009, Symonds caved when he had a beer while watching a State of Origin match. He was sent home and never played for Australia again.

Sad response sums up ugly Australian exit

Symonds' career deserved a guard of honour and a standing ovation. Instead, he exited in controversial fashion, never to be seen in Australian colours again.

Craddock said he'd spoken to friends of the cricketer who believe the Singh saga "broke" Symonds and he "never recaptured his faith in the game" afterwards. It was a sentiment the Queenslander agreed with.

"Yeah it did," Symonds said. "It didn't break me initially but as you said earlier, I had no faith in the system.

"I didn't feel I had any support from the powers that be.

"I'd done some silly things but at the moment I needed support and the boys needed some support, it was non-existent … due to money and politics.

"That kills me, that sort of behaviour."

Asked by Craddock if, looking back on his cricket career, Symonds was "satisfied" and "at peace", the Aussie legend replied: "No, is probably the answer to that.

"As a player you want to go out under your own terms."

Harbhajan broke bread as Symonds found happiness

His time with Australia was over but Symonds' cricket career continued in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL).

After a stint with the Deccan Chargers he became Singh's teammate at the Mumbai Indians. While it was frosty at first, an emotional apology from the finger spinner at a team BBQ a few games into the season was the catalyst for the two breaking bread.

"When I got to Mumbai it was icy, when I walked in there the first time," Symonds told Howard.

"We'd had a few drinks and Harbhajan came over to me. He said, 'Boss can I talk to you for a minute?'

"He said, 'I really want to apologise for what I did and what I said, I hope it hasn't harmed you or your family too badly,' and he broke down.

"I could just see the weight lift off his shoulders when he got that off his chest."

Symonds sorted his personal issues out, too. He got married for a second time to wife Laura, and the couple had two kids together, as he found "paradise" in retirement living in north Queensland.

Symonds embarked on a successful commentary career once his playing days ended, but he was taken from cricket fans far too soon.