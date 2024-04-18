Good Oil will contest Saturday's Listed Mornington Cup (2400m) in Victoria. Photo / Race Images

Even for a trainer as accomplished as Andrew Forsman, having winning chances in four feature races on either side of the Tasman makes for a big day.

But the Cambridge horseman says while he could win any of those races at Ellerslie or Mornington, none are easy targets.

“We have some really nice horses in and ready to run well but they are all in good, even fields,” Forsman tells the Herald.

“A few of those horses going to Ellerslie for the Trelawney Championship are there for one of the last black-type chances for the season and plenty of other trainers have the same idea.

“So there are some good fields at Ellerslie and quite a few horses who will head to the paddock in coming weeks as the tracks get wetter.

“But I think I have plenty of good chances tomorrow so then it comes down to luck.”

Forsman rates $9 chance Devastate the best of his three chances in the $150,000 Manco Easter, which has that even, end-of-campaign feel about it for plenty of his rivals.

“Obviously it is not an easy race to win and both Saint Bathans and [defending champion] White Noise should also race really well but I think Devastate has a bit going for him.

“He has a good jockey on, a light weight and can race close to the speed so the race suits but there are a few other horses in the same situation.” Saint Bathans all but won the Rich Hill Mile on New Year’s Day so is an obvious threat, while Rudyard, Chattahoochee, Snazzytavi, Provence and Lingjun Xiongfeng are just some of the other chances in another race that proves handicap miles provide some of our best punting contests. Forsman goes one better in tomorrow’s Trelwaney Stud Championships with four reps in the 2100m Group 3 and he says he almost can’t split them.

“They all have chances depending on how the race is run. Midnight Magic is a filly who has had no luck in good races and even The Patron Saint is an horse improving all the time, even though he only won a maiden race last time.” Add a proven Group performer like Solidify and last-start Manawatu Classic runner-up Investigate, the classy high-priced yearling Northeasterley and Forsman’s last start Derby contender First Innings, and the Trelawney rivals the Easter as a superb punting puzzle.

Tomorrow’s meeting also hosts the black-type TAB Star Way Stakes, headlined by some talented fillies in Love Poem and Boss N Highheels, while the opening race is a beauty featuring the return of Sacred Satono.

Across the Tasman, Forsman has Riproar as favourite for the A$150,000 ($163,000) Guineas, while Good Oil makes his Australian debut alongside fellow Cambridge stayer Nereus in the A$300,000 Mornington Cup.

“Riproar has to be a good chance because he won well last start but he has come up very short in the market,” says Forsman.

“I think Good Oil will suit Australian racing because he likes to run on the speed and he has barrier 1.

“It could be a tricky race as there is another horse in there who likes to lead but we should be close to the speed if not in front.”

Nereus, from the Shaune Ritchie and Colm Murray stable, joins Good Oil in the Cup after a strong last-start win in the Awapuni Gold Cup at Trentham, with two-time premiership jockey Michael McNab to ride.