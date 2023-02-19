Ollie Pope and Ollie Robinson celebrate the wicket of Henry Nicholls. Photo / photosport.nz

By Andrew Alderson at Bay Oval

The Black Caps have five days to prevent another spooking by an England test cricket side whose chutzpah knows few bounds under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

The 267-run defeat at Mt Maunganui widened the gap between the teams. New Zealand were contenders in each of the three defeats to England last June. This time they were more of a sparring partner to the tourists’ whims as Bazball’s reputation extends to 10 wins from 11 matches.

After losing the toss, England wanted to bowl at New Zealand on the opening day under the twilight, which has proven a profitable time to attack with a pink ball. Only once in seven attempts – against England at Eden Park in 2018 – have New Zealand lost fewer than three wickets in dusky circumstances.

Sure enough, the visitors declared at 325 for nine. As Stokes noted, their bowlers were of more use moving a ball than wielding a bat.

New Zealand conceded three wickets for 37. The second batting interrogation under lights on the third day, saw them lose five for 63.

On both occasions, a benign pitch during the afternoon for England turned into a straw mamba when New Zealand donned the pads. The second effort was compounded by pace bowler Stuart Broad striking the stumps four times, leaving the LED bail lights flickering forlornly in the dust.

New Zealand can at least take solace the day-night component of the series is over, yet the haunting sound of rattled castles remains.

Intrigue mounts whether the batting order needs shuffling as a result. Henry Nicholls last passed 40 in the format a year ago against South Africa with his eighth test century. He’s played 11 innings since.

Will Young remains an option as batting cover with the squad. He has continued to open for Central Districts in the Plunket Shield this season, averaging 35.71 in four matches. The 30-year-old has only played at the top of the order for New Zealand in 12 tests, but was touted as the successor to Ross Taylor at number four during his development.

Addressing England’s batting barrage is the other key concern. The dispatching of Neil Wagner’s 11-over spell for 104 runs while conceding two consolation wickets in the second innings suggests a short-pitched strategy is passe due to a lack of fear.

Broad’s attack at the stumps makes sense and Matt Henry seems the player to administer that best if he returns after the birth of his first child with partner Holly.

Alternatively, New Zealand could bolster the batting with Young and Nicholls and apply the “what can four pace bowlers do that three can’t” mantra. That might mean bringing in Ish Sodhi’s aggressive leg spin, asking Daryl Mitchell to bowl a few overs as an all-rounder and omitting Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn.

The Black Caps must simply keep asking the question: What would England fear most?