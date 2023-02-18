Neil Wagner has been typically aggressive at Bay Oval. Photo / photosport.nz

By Andrew Alderson at Bay Oval

In the second tied cricket test between Australia and India at what was then Madras in September 1986, visiting captain Allan Border delivered a withering riposte but a brilliant motivation to Victorian teammate Dean Jones.

The late Jones was on his way to 210, still a record Australian innings in India.

On 180 not out and suffering heat stroke, Jones told Border he needed to depart.

As Border tells the yarn he replied: “That’s fine mate, if you want to go off, we’ll get someone tough out here, we’ll get a Queenslander”.

Neil Wagner is that “Queenslander” in the Black Caps.

He’s an antidote to New Zealand getting spooked by England’s Bazball revolution, having only played the dead-rubber Headingley test in the 3-0 loss last June.

Wagner’s copped and coped with adversity since his July 2012 debut against the West Indies. In that time, he’s played 61 of the 91 tests and faced omissions where his future seemed in jeopardy.

Eventually the left-armer etched his name into folklore alongside Tim Southee and Trent Boult as the country’s most successful test pace trio. His 251 wickets at an average of 26.80 at the end of England’s first innings puts him in a quintet with Sir Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, Southee and Boult as New Zealanders to break the 250-barrier.

He also knows how to play through pain, notably in the December 2020 victory over Pakistan with match figures of four for 105. Painkilling injections were required after pace bowler Shaheen Afridi broke two of the toes on his right foot in the first innings.

He’s consistent too, be that bowling short-pitched deliveries with surgeon-like precision at a batter’s pectoral muscles or failing to take a wicket once in a test; against Pakistan at Dubai in 2018.

No matter the circumstances, Wagner’s stout heart, ruthless competitiveness and tenacious spirit have been a hallmark of the current world championship-winning era.

However, the talisman is 37 next month.

New Zealand fans have already lost B-J Watling, Ross Taylor and, at present, Trent Boult since their 2021 triumph in Southampton. Wagner’s exit must loom eventually…

Not that you would know, observing him at Bay Oval.

He struggled initially with an opening spell that conceded 19 from two overs, including bowling Zak Crawley for three off a no-ball with his first delivery.

Wagner responded by dismissing Joe Root for 14 and top-scorer Harry Brook for 89, taking four wickets for 82 runs from 16.2 overs.

He then donned the pads as nightwatchman to muster 27, highlighted by a Rambo-like pledge to hook Stuart Broad for two sixes and a four off consecutive balls before clipping a catch to mid-wicket.

Suddenly, in moving from 31 for three to 82 for four, the task of responding to England’s 325 for nine declared appeared less onerous.