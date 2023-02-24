Harry Brook blasted the Black Caps around the Basin Reserve. Photo / photosport.nz

By Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

During the New Zealand tour of England in June, new captain Ben Stokes was asked about a 23-year-old Yorkshire batter’s prospects in the sport’s longest format.

He responded unequivocally: “Harry Brook will play test cricket for England”.

Stokes invested more verbal capital into that statement after his side’s victory over the Black Caps in the first test at Mt Maunganui.

The skipper declared Brook “will go on to be a global superstar”.

On the evidence of what was on offer at the Basin Reserve on the opening day of the second test, who would doubt him?

The New Zealanders were again left bowling in the highlights as Brook, with support from Joe Root, dismantled their attack.

He entered at 21 for three and peppered the boundary through punishing pulls, thumping drives and slashing cuts with barely a false shot. A fourth century in his sixth test came when he guided Michael Bracewell backward of point for four.

More milestones flowed as his unflustered temperament and attacking mindset took centre stage.

Brook’s 184 not out from 169 deliveries, which included 24 fours and five sixes, is already the highest score by an Englishman in 12 tests at the ground across 93 years.

He had also passed the record number of runs by any player after nine test innings with 807 by stumps. That is supplemented by an average of 100.87 and strike rate of 99. India’s Vinod Kambli previously had the most at that point in his career with 798.

Brook, who turned 24 on Wednesday, met any plaudits with a resolute verbal defence.

“One thing I have worked on in the last few years is trying to stay as level-headed as possible. A bad moment could be around the corner.

“I had a shocking start to my first-class career [in 2016 aged 17]. After about two years I knew what I needed to change and learnt.

“Thankfully I had help from coaches to create a better base to get my head towards the ball and keep it still.”

More marks loom on Brook’s statistical horizon.

First, he wants to better his dad David’s highest score of 210 in the Yorkshire league. Next might be his England coach Brendon McCullum’s test record of 302 at the Basin Reserve.

Brook also comes into the fixture off three consecutive player-of-the-match awards. He’s already a contender for a fourth.

The chance to become the fastest batter in history to 1000 runs looms as well. That is currently 12 innings, shared between England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and the West Indies’ Everton Weekes. Sutcliffe completed the feat in February 1925, Weekes reciprocated in February 1949.

However, any plotting towards that was on hold this evening once he returned to the team’s hotel.

“I’ll Facetime my girlfriend and my family, and that’s about it. I’m a bit tired.”