Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Andrew Alderson: England batsman Harry Brook continues meteoric rise in second test against Black Caps

Andrew Alderson
By
3 mins to read
Harry Brook blasted the Black Caps around the Basin Reserve. Photo / photosport.nz

Harry Brook blasted the Black Caps around the Basin Reserve. Photo / photosport.nz

By Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

During the New Zealand tour of England in June, new captain Ben Stokes was asked about a 23-year-old Yorkshire batter’s prospects in the sport’s longest format.

He responded

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport