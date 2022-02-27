Colin de Grandhomme acknowledges the crowd after scoring a century. Photo / photosport.nz

Next time you're scrolling through the International Cricket Council's test all-rounder rankings, be sure to come armed with a grain of salt.

Colin de Grandhomme is ranked 10th.

The 35-year-old currently averages 39.20 with the bat - after his second test century resurrected the second match for New Zealand against South Africa - and 33.63 with the ball.

Those numbers are not Sobers-esque, Kallis-ish or even Khan-ashian, but they do place de Grandhomme among the world's best to excel in both disciplines from his 28 tests since November 2016.

Now let's look at those ahead of him in the ICC pecking order - batting and bowling averages are in brackets to the nearest whole number: Jason Holder (30/27), Ravichandran Ashwin (27/24), Ravindra Jadeja (34/25), Shakib Al Hasan (40/31), Mitchell Starc (23/27), Kyle Jamieson (25/17), Ben Stokes (36/32), Pat Cummins (16/21), Chris Woakes (27/30).

The ICC claims the rankings are based on performances in the last 12-15 months. Fielding is not taken into account.

Regardless of whether the governing body's bat and ball ratios are right – and surely your batting average must at least exceed your bowling average to qualify? – de Grandhomme strikes as underrated because of the way he can change the tempo of a game.

What's more, the man known by his teammates as "Dutchie" is revered in the dressing room for an attitude which embraces the team-based ethos. Histrionics are not his forte.

A prime example occurred at Hagley Oval across the second and third days.

De Grandhomme came to the middle at a red-alert 91 for five in response to South Africa's 364.

He launched into a laissez-faire display of stroke-making. Counterattack proved his best form of defence to throw the Proteas' bowlers off their line and length.

Applying such panache and surety in those circumstances takes courage, because the strategy is high risk. However, as has become customary, the taciturn de Grandhomme delivered with action. Executing with impunity, he rifled off boundaries with lumberjack-like power on his way to an unbeaten 54 off 61 balls on the second evening.

That continued with a square drive to the fence off Marco Jansen to start the third day and, if anything, New Zealand failed to fully capitalise on his form. He was stranded unbeaten on 120 with 15 boundaries to his credit.

De Grandhomme's also only human.

Just when he seemed immune from blemish, a dolly was spilt at square leg from Rassie van der Dussen on 40 off Neil Wagner. The gaffe eventually only cost five runs, meaning redemption was swift. He must still rank as the team's MVP thus far.