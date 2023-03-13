Andrew Alderson: Black Caps’ stunning victories too late after narrow failures

Kane Williamson has led the Black Caps to another stunning test victory. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

By Andrew Alderson at Hagley Oval

As the light fades on New Zealand’s world test championship title defence, the summation is relatively succinct: “What if?”

The Black Caps can best finish sixth on the table in this edition after the triumphant scenes against India at Southampton in June 2021, and now the phenomenal feat to secure victory against Sri Lanka by two wickets off the last ball at Christchurch yesterday.

The relatively risk-free dismantlement of the tourists, through a window in which Harry Houdini would have struggled to escape, reflected the expectations surrounding the team these days. No one in the venue gave up hope.

Regardless, the mace must shortly depart these shores, presumably business-class to Heathrow.

If one dons an apologist’s guise, the Black Caps’ narrow failures and missed successes were numerous across the current 15-month six-series campaign.

India winning 1-0 at home in November-December 2021 was a given. New Zealand have never triumphed in a series there, dating back 67 years.

They also lost then-captain Kane Williamson to an elbow injury ahead of the Mumbai fixture. He would remain absent the entire home summer, by which point the side’s grasp on the term “champion” had loosened. Williamson scored 918 runs from 16 innings at an average of 61.20 in the inaugural edition and redefined the term “unperturbed” during his leadership tenure.

Williamson’s subsequent departure coincided with New Zealand losing their first test to Bangladesh. Twelve potential WTC points evaporated, courtesy of former air force volleyballer Ebadot Hossain’s figures of six for 46 at Mt Maunganui.

Then, when the Black Caps stood on the cusp of a first series victory against South Africa after 90 years and 18 attempts, they were scuppered in Christchurch by maiden centuries to Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne. Dock another 12.

Cue the three-test contest in England. The Bazball revolution hauled in successive fourth innings totals of 296 at Headingley, 299 at Trent Bridge and the 277 at Lord’s, leaving the visitors flummoxed. They were in, and suddenly out, of every contest. A possible 36 points melted to zero.

A first test tour of Pakistan in 20 years beckoned and, again, points dipped with the sun over the Karachi horizon. A possible 24 turned into eight courtesy of winning positions that morphed into eventual draws under new captain Tim Southee. They were thwarted by bad light on 61 for one in 45 balls chasing 138 with as many deliveries remaining. Then ditto, when the hosts were 304 for nine chasing 319. The decision by Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme to opt out of central contracts and therefore the international arena for the most part compounded the situation.

The difference between a place in the world championship final and also-rans has been, to quote Ian Smith at the 2019 50-over World Cup final, “the barest of margins”. The term might be overused in the aftermath of that drama, but it’s no less relevant to a World Test Championship campaign which so often flirted with further glory.