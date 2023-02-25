Henry Nicholls heads back to the dresssing room on day two. Photo / photosport.nz

By Andrew Alderson at the Basin Reserve

If the back-to-back performances against England are a gauge, what is arguably the greatest era in New Zealand test cricket might be entering dusk.

Glum local fans poured from a wet Basin Reserve last night with the hosts 138 for seven, a deficit of 297.

That follows a slump for 126 in the second innings on a sound batting surface at Bay Oval.

The decade of glory in the longest format dawned with captain Brendon McCullum and coach Mike Hesson leading the Black Caps to a gritty drawn three-match series against England in 2013.

Ironically, the tenure could effectively end with their former skipper and the current England coach inflicting New Zealand’s first test series defeat in 11 at home across six seasons.

The sport was rejuvenated in this country by playing an innovative and enthusiastic brand at home and abroad. A high-calibre core of players such as McCullum, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, BJ Watling, Tom Latham, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme and Henry Nicholls delivered consistent and exceptional performances.

That leadership baton was taken up by Williamson as captain and Gary Stead as coach. They continued the success, armed with the developing talents of Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell and Ajaz Patel.

Results compared superbly to other eras, culminating in triumph at the world championship against India at Southampton in 2021. However, that magical spell risks getting broken without fresh ideas and energy. The ageing incumbents have earned the right to their way of doing things but, conversely, they have not won a test in a year from seven attempts. In addition, not one of the current XI are under 30; 29-year-old Blair Tickner was an exception at Mt Maunganui.

Despite getting beaten 3-0 in England and drawing with honour twice in Pakistan, New Zealand were always in contention for victory. This series marked the chance to re-establish the dominance to which fans have become accustomed.

Instead, the showing has felt tepid. That’s not due to a lack of effort. The visitors’ commitment to aggression has simply caught up with the hosts’ loyalty to attrition as a strategy. They are getting outplayed and outwitted by a team in its pomp.

Examples in Wellington have included the sight of the gladiatorial Wagner getting pummelled due to a lack of venom; Latham and Nicholls getting starts but conceding their wickets through reverse sweeps; Conway, Williamson and Will Young nicking out to James Anderson, bowling’s 40-year-old Peter Pan. Unlike last week, twilight cannot shoulder the blame.

Add to that the global calendar congestion conundrum which has forced Boult, de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill and Jimmy Neesham into life as freelancers.

The Black Caps could be on the cusp of a cricketing struggle. Still, the world and New Zealand has bigger problems at the moment. Perhaps we should celebrate the fact there are tests at all.