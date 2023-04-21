The first step of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s journey back to the Warriors took place just before Christmas last year.

On a day off from his Blues pre-season commitments, Tuivasa-Sheck stepped into a central Auckland office building for a meeting with the club’s powerbrokers.

In some ways it was a catch-up, as Tuivasa-Sheck had retained ties with the Warriors, even stopping in at a Mt Smart captain’s run late in the 2022 season, just before he left for South Africa with the All Blacks, when he was presented with an award to mark his century of games (111) with the team.

The Warriors knew all about his rugby goals – which had prompted his code switch before the end of the 2021 season – but wanted to enquire about his interest in an NRL return.

According to a club insider, the meeting was just a “casual chat”, though it definitely started the ball rolling, after some previous informal communications with chief executive Cameron George.

Tuivasa-Sheck attended with his long-time manager Bruce Sharrock, while the Warriors delegation included George, head coach Andrew Webster and recruitment manager Andrew McFadden.

At the meeting, Webster held court for an extended period. He outlined his plans for Tuivasa-Sheck, how the club would use him and how he would fit in from 2024 onwards if he was to move back. Those who have been told about the meeting say it was a compelling presentation. No decisions or promises were made and the club was in wait and see mode, aware of Tuivasa-Sheck’s ongoing ambitions in the 15-a-side code.

Around the same time, there was also indirect marketing that helped the Warriors’ case. Tuivasa-Sheck was still in contact with some former teammates, who were conveying positive messages around the environment at the club under Webster and the promising signs in pre-season.

With a few roster spots up their sleeve, the Warriors had to plan for what a possible return might look like. They had a plan B – in case it didn’t happen – but also put a lot of time into plan A.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is back with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

George, McFadden, Webster and the football staff assessed numerous positives, given Tuivasa-Sheck’s renowned commitment, work ethic and professionalism, as well as his leadership, aside from his status as a club legend.

There is sometimes a gamble in introducing a big name, even someone who has been there before, especially with the foundations that have been built this season, but Tuivasa-Sheck has always been a team-first player rather than an individual star.

The club also saw no risk in offering a three-year deal. Tuivasa-Sheck turns 30 in June but they believed he remains durable and dynamic enough to perform through the 2026 season past his 33rd birthday, because of the training base he has built over more than a decade in professional sport.

Another attraction was his ruthless competitive streak, which has been a crucial platform of what Webster has tried to build at the club since he arrived. The numbers were crunched and there was enough room in the salary cap, helped by the impending rise from the latest collective bargaining agreement with the players association and the NRL.

The business case – on and off the field – made sense; now they waited for Tuivasa-Sheck’s decision.

“We knew it was a chance but certainly weren’t totally confident,” said a club official.

There was limited dialogue from there – with the Warriors conscious of Tuivasa-Sheck’s rugby commitments and the player focused on a strong season with the Blues. Webster and Tuivasa-Sheck met once more before things were left to percolate.

Once the season started, the chances of a Warriors coup seemed to increase with every passing week. The performances were evidence of everything Tuivasa-Sheck had heard about the environment and the results built the good vibrations around the club. Player feedback kept coming and the Cronulla comeback victory turned heads.

“The team’s start to the year probably helped our cause,” a club official told the Herald.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has left the Blues for the Warriors on a three-year deal. Photo / Getty

The final decision was conveyed earlier this week, with Sharrock informing the club of Tuivasa-Sheck’s desire to return.

There was plenty of excitement, with more than a few fist pumps at club headquarters, as the news spread.

“With Roger, you are not just buying a top player,” said one insider. “You are getting someone that adds to your culture.”

The chapter is also evidence of the club’s ongoing transformation. Tuivasa-Sheck had options – staying with New Zealand rugby, going to Japan or investigating interest from some Australian NRL teams – but he chose the Warriors. And it’s only two years after he left.

At that time his main motivation was to chase a latent All Blacks dream – but there was also some frustration after six seasons at the Warriors.

The Covid pandemic had been a massive disruption but it wasn’t just that. During his time at the Auckland club, there had been ownership changes and instability, four different head coaches and constant player turnover, while Tuivasa-Sheck, as captain, had to try and maintain his own personal standards, while driving improvements within the squad. He was dedicated to professional excellence but others appeared to be not as hungry.

At the time, success seemed a long way away but now the picture is different, which has been a significant catalyst for his return.