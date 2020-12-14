America's Cup World Series and Christmas Cup opening ceremony

The America's Cup opening ceremony ahead of the World Series and Christmas Cup. Watch above or read read the recap of our blog:

The countdown to the start of the 36th America's Cup is on.

The official opening ceremony, in the heart of the America's Cup Race Village, gets underway today ahead of the World Series and Christmas Cup regattas later this week.

The public event will open with a welcoming ceremony led by host Iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

Team introductions will follow before they take part in practice races between 3-6pm.

Opening ceremony schedule:

9am - Welcome ceremony on the main stage of the America's Cup Race Village

9.15am - Welcome speeches on stage

10am - Teams introduction

10.30am - America's Cup 36, Host Iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

3-6pm - Practice Race

World Series and Christmas Cup

The Prada America's Cup World Series and Prada Christmas Cup will be raced between December 17-20.

The round-robin World Series is the final chance for the Challengers to go head-to-head before the Prada Cup.

There'll be four races each day where teams will race each other twice. The Christmas Cup will then be contended on Sunday in knock-out matchups, with the winners progressing to the final.

Schedule for the World Series:

December 17

Race 1 - Emirates Team New Zealand vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli. (15:12)

Race 2 - American Magic vs Ineos Team UK. (15:50)

Race 3 - Ineos Team UK vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (16:40)

Race 4 - American Magic vs Emirates Team New Zealand (17:20)

December 18

Race 1 - Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli vs American Magic. (15:12)

Race 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand vs Ineos Team UK (15:50)

Race 3 - American Magic vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (16:40)

Race 4 - Ineos Team UK vs Emirates Team New Zealand (17:20)

December 19

Race 1- Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli vs American Magic. (15:12)

Race 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand vs Ineos Team UK (15:50)

Race 3 - American Magic vs Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (16:40)

Race 4 - Ineos Team UK vs Emirates Team New Zealand (17:20)

December 20

Race 1- Team D vs Team A

Race 2 - Team C vs Team B

Race 3 - Semifinal for 3rd and 4th Place Start: Loser Race 1 vs Loser Race 2

Race 4 - Semifinal for 1st and 2nd Place Starts: Winner Race 1 vs Winner Race 2