Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing

America’s Cup: Team New Zealand to make big decision after American Magic’s Saudi Arabia appeal rejected

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
American Magic and Team New Zealand in action during the 2021 America's Cup. Photo / Photosport

American Magic and Team New Zealand in action during the 2021 America's Cup. Photo / Photosport

American Magic’s appeal to forgo the America’s Cup preliminary regatta in Saudi Arabia has been dismissed by the arbitration panel.

The team cited serious safety concerns as they looked to skip the regatta to be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport