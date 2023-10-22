You can find some strange things on the internet.

In the vast expanse of the ever-growing information tool, intriguing information can only be a few clicks away. Earlier this month, Team New Zealand found performance data collected from their America’s Cup-winning campaign in Auckland in 2021 added to that digital plain for the world to see, analysed and explained by popular sailing YouTube channel Mozzy Sails.

Was it information they expected to see in the public eye? Not exactly. However, head of design Dan Bernasconi said the leaked information gave the Defender no reason to be concerned.

“It was data that was part of the media package used for getting the graphics onto the TV, then that was supplied to all teams,” Bernasconi said.

“I don’t think it was intended to be public, so it was leaked, but we’re not concerned about it from a competitive point of view because our competitors would have had it anyway.”

The data points in question were in relation to the different ways in which Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli used the foil cant system of their AC75, and how Team New Zealand’s approach allowed them to find more speed when racing.

The foil cant system is a one-design component which controls the foil arms of the AC75. During the Cup match, Luna Rossa were found to be adjusting their cant system once every minute, whereas Team New Zealand adjusted theirs once every seven seconds going upwind, using it to consistently adjust the optimal flight for the boat rather than just in setting up and performing their manoeuvres.

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America's Cup in Auckland in 2021. Photo / Photosport

“There are lots of different ways to sail the boat, and there are a lot of controls on the boat starting off with steering, which is the most obvious one. You’ve got a lot of things you’re trying to control at once; you’re trying to control the ride height of the boat, the roll angle of the boat, the leeway, and you can do that in a lot of different ways,” Bernasconi said.

“You can control it by controlling more in the sails or more in the foils; it’s very much a technique thing and there’s definitely not a right way and a wrong way to do it. There are techniques the sailors develop and it’s not surprising that different crews have come up with different ways of managing the boat.”

With teams having the data available from the last Cup match, any secret advantage Team New Zealand might have had in that area will likely now be out in the open.

However, with the current cycle being the second edition to feature the AC75s, the teams who competed in the last regatta will have a far better understanding of how to best operate the vessels by the time racing comes around next year, while even the newcomers come into the arena with some knowledge this time around.

“With a completely new class like the AC 75 that we had last time, you’re trying to get the main parameters about right; trying to get the biggest decisions in the right ballpark. But to design a perfectly optimal AC75 in one campaign, it’s just not going to happen,” Bernasconi said.

“So, there’s plenty of room for improvement in all areas: that’s the sails, the sail control systems, the hull shape, the foils, the rudder, and then all of the hydraulics and electronic controls, which is a massive area of development for us in terms of the package itself.”

