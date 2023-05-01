Peter Burling was at the helm as Team New Zealand defended the America's Cup in Auckland in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Team New Zealand expected to learn a lot after relaunching their AC75 Te Rehutai with a configuration more in line with the class rule for next year’s America’s Cup. However, helmsman Peter Burling says it has been more of an eye-opening period than the team had hoped.

The vessel was back on the water in late March after undergoing a makeover inside and outside the boat.

As is always the case in the design aspect of the race, there are elements the team wants to keep to themselves.

But of those changes clear to see when they’re out on the water, the cyclors are back on board to provide power, they have done away with backstays, while Burling and new recruit Nathan Outteridge share the duties at the helm and there is no need for crew to change sides during manoeuvers.

“It’s been a huge milestone for the team to see things again at full scale,” Burling said. “This period’s been incredibly valuable. We’ve probably learned quite a bit more out of it than we thought we would.”

With the move to a dual-helming set-up and the return of cyclors as the crew limit drops from 11 to eight for Barcelona, there are several new faces on board and the crew are making the most of their opportunities to get familiar with the vessel while they can.

The group will have another week of sailing their AC75 before it is shipped to Barcelona, at which point they will return to two-boat testing in the AC40s.

“It’s slightly different, but every time you sail these boats they evolve,” Burling said of sailing the boat in its new configuration. “Every time you go out there almost, there are things that are changing. You have to evolve with it and evaluate things quickly.

“We’ve got an incredible bunch of sailors here and everyone’s really enjoying pushing each other. It’s been a fun part of the programme to get back into the big boat and all the power unit onboard with us.”

The new configuration is a long way removed from how their set-up looked when they defended the Auld Mug in Auckland in 2021, and that will be the case for every team signed on for Barcelona as they continue to work towards the regatta.

Reflecting on the difference between Team New Zealand’s current model and the first incarnation of the AC75 they unveiled – Te Aihe, which is now being used as a testing boat by Alinghi Red Bull Racing – Burling said it was a stark contrast.

“If you looked right back at how we launched it when it was born, it’s a massive change to where they are now and I think that just shows you how much development these America’s Cup teams get through,” Burling said.

“Everyone is putting in a lot of hours and a lot of development. There’s a lot going on out there; a lot of people trying different ideas and trying to evaluate things. It’s going to be interesting to see how things come together later on.”