Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing

America’s Cup: Team New Zealand designer on how Formula 1 involvement will impact Barcelona regatta

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Alinghi have partnered with Formula 1's Red Bull Racing for their America's Cup challenge. Photo / Supplied

Alinghi have partnered with Formula 1's Red Bull Racing for their America's Cup challenge. Photo / Supplied

Team New Zealand designer Dan Bernasconi believes the specialised nature of the America’s Cup will limit the impact Formula 1 teams will have on next year’s regatta in Barcelona.

Both Alinghi and Ineos Britannia have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport