Team New Zealand move Te Rehutai to their base on Wynyard Point. Photo / NZ Herald

Emirates Team New Zealand are gearing up for a full-scale return to local waters, with their America’s Cup winning AC75 Te Rehutai set to undergo a reconfiguration.

The team have moved Te Rehutai to their base on Wynyard Point to set it up in a way that allows them to build toward their 2024 defence.

Most notably, grinding handles are expected to be swapped out for cycling pedestals with the return of cyclors confirmed, while the constantly developing technology in the boats is sure to be upgraded.

For the 37th edition of the Cup, which will be contested in Barcelona next year, existing teams are only permitted to build one new vessel, so making use of their boats from the regatta in Auckland is a vital element in planning.

A spokesperson for Team New Zealand said while it was a development in the teams preparations, Te Rehutai wouldn’t be getting on the water immediately.

”We will sail it in due course in a configuration more towards AC37. But for the meantime still focusing on AC40 sailing.”