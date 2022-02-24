Blair Tuke (L) and Peter Burling after America's Cup victory in Auckland, 2021. Photo / Photosport

After months of uncertainty, Team New Zealand have officially signed star sailing pair Blair Tuke and Peter Burling for the next America's Cup campaign.

The pair have sailed with the team in their last two America's Cup campaigns, first prying the Auld Mug from the grasp of Oracle Team USA in Bermuda in 2017 before defending it on home waters in Auckland in 2021.

However, some doubt surrounded their commitment to another America's Cup campaign after a written statement was sent to the Herald in October stating they would like "more clarity on the fundamentals of the event" before committing to another campaign.

Those doubts seem to have been allayed with the news on Friday morning that Team New Zealand have locked both Tuke and Burling in as core members of its next defence, along with fellow sailors Andy Maloney, Nathan Outteridge, Glenn Ashby and Josh Junior.

The decision to commit to Team New Zealand has evidently not come lightly for Tuke and Burling, as it also means they will not compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 49er class.

Stepping out of the 49er wasn't an easy decision for the pair but after six World Championship titles, and three back to back Olympic campaigns resulting in two silver and one gold medal for their country they felt the time was right.

"It's not retirement from the Olympics, we'll never say never," says Tuke. "We step aside knowing there is a breadth of talent within the New Zealand Sailing Team that will represent Aotearoa strongly at the Olympic Games in Paris."

The wider Team New Zealand squad, which will consist largely of grinders or cyclors, will be named once the team moves into full time training.

"Clearly we are very happy to have the depth of talent that we have in the sailing team right now. The strength of our core sailing team is clear to see, there isn't many things in sailing that haven't been achieved by this group of guys collectively," Team New Zealand COO Kevin Shoebridge said in a statement.

"After the finish of the last America's Cup we had an extensive and robust review of the winning campaign and how we can become stronger. Ultimately, all aspects of the organisation must improve if we are to be successful again in AC37 and collectively improving our sailing team as a unit is an important aspect of this."

This group of six core sailors will be focussed on the performance and development of the team's boat, alongside tactical planning. Teams are permitted to commence sailing new boats in September and October 2022.