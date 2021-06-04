America's Cup: Sir Stephen Tindall retires as chairman of Team New Zealand

Alex Chapman talks to Matt Brown about the upcoming weekend of sport.

Long-time Team New Zealand chairman Sir Stephen Tindall has retired from his role with the reigning America's Cup holders following their successful campaign in Auckland.

Tindall, who founded the Warehouse Group and has backed the team for more than 20 years, joined them as Chairman in 2013 and has been a part of their two most recent America's Cup victories.

"Emirates Team New Zealand is like a family. But for a long time, I have always anticipated retiring from my role once we successfully won the cup back in Bermuda and subsequently defended it again in New Zealand," Tindall said.

"I have enormous pride in the team and all of the people associated with it. It is not an easy undertaking committing yourself to an America's Cup campaign, so I want to say thank you for the support of my fellow directors and to everyone in the team for their absolute dedication shown over the years, working so tirelessly for the benefit of putting New Zealand and technology and innovation on the global stage which is something I am always passionate about in my endeavours."

Ray Davies and Sir Stephen Tindall hoisting the America's Cup in Bermuda. Photo / Photosport

While he is stepping away from the board, Tindall will remain involved with the team as sustainability ambassador to continue driving environmental and sustainability initiatives and innovations with the team. These include the partnership with The Warehouse and Toitu for Team New Zealand to achieve a carbon-zero certified 36th America's Cup campaign.

"Words can't really summarise the contribution that Sir Stephen has made to Emirates Team New Zealand over many years through his leadership, support and financial backing," Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton said.

"There are literally hundreds of team members and no doubt supporters around the country that will be acknowledging Sir Stephen for what he has done for this team and this country.

"He has never wavered in his desire to see Emirates Team New Zealand succeed when times have been tough and has stuck with it through thick and thin. He is a true patriot and proud New Zealander and while we are sad to see him retire from the board, we know he will always be a part of Emirates Team New Zealand."