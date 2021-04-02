America's Cup: Sir Ben Ainslie hopes AC75 class sticks around in America's Cup realm

In the final edition of Beyond the Cup, two-time America's Cup winner Shannon Falcone from Luna Rossa is joined by Olympic champion sailor now broadcaster Shirley Robertson and multiple world champion Paul Goodison from American Magic, as they share their experiences of the 36th America's Cup. Video / NZ Herald

If Ineos Team UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie could have his way, the AC75 would be here to stay.

The radical class of foiling monohull was introduced to the America's Cup arena in the 36th edition of the Cup, and an agreement has already been made between the defender, Team New Zealand, and new Challenger of Record, Ineos Team UK, to use the class for each of the next two Cups.

While it was a result Ainslie was happy with, speaking to the Shirley Robertson Sailing Podcast, he said he was hopeful the commitment to the class continued.

"The fact that we're committing to the AC75 class is a massive boost for the Cup, I'd like to see that class committed to for the next 10 years or more," Ainslie said.

Ainslie was open in his admiration for the class during the pointy end of the 36th America's Cup, but noted the need for it to be a more achievable vessel for nations new to the game to put together.

"One of the most successful Cups we've seen in the modern history of the Cup was in Valencia 2007 with version five of the IACC class, so sticking to the AC75 class is really key for the short-to-medium term future of the Cup."

Sir Ben Ainslie hopes to see the AC75 stick around for a while. Photo / Dean Purcell

The regatta in Valencia was the last time the IACC class was raced, with the boats changing in each of the last three Cup cycles.

In the 2007 edition of the Cup, 11 syndicates made their way to the starting line for the Challenger series, which was ultimately won by Team New Zealand, who lost 5-2 against Alinghi in the Cup match.

While the usual suspects were there in the Kiwis and Luna Rossa - one of three Italian teams to compete - Valencia also saw entries from the likes of China, South Africa, Germany and Spain.

In Auckland this year, only three challengers made it to the starting line, as was the case in San Francisco in 2013. There were five challengers for the 2017 Cup in Bermuda.

While Ainslie has noted the potential in the class, he has identified areas where it could be improved and, as part of the Challenger of Record, will now be in a position to work with Team New Zealand to continue the development of the class.

"The AC75 class has been a huge success. We probably need to make some tweaks to the boat, particularly in the light airs. There will be some changes there to benefit everyone," Ainslie said.