Liv Mackay will be the skipper of Live Ocean Racing's ETF 26 campaign again this year. Photo: Supplied / Live Ocean

Liv Mackay wants to inspire the next generation.

The Kiwi sailor has been keeping a busy schedule lately. Over the past few months, Mackay has carried out her usual role as a strategist for the New Zealand SailGP team, and helmed during two-boat testing for Team New Zealand’s America’s Cup preparation. Now she’s set to resume her post as skipper for Live Ocean Racing in the five-leg European ETF26 Grand Prix series.

Mackay led an all-women’s crew in the series last season as part of a team put together by Peter Burling and Blair Tuke to give more Kiwi yachtswomen high-speed foiling experience in the high-performing multihull, in association with their conservation charity Live Ocean.

In 2023, the team will mix youth and experience across genders, providing important experience for those coming through the ranks.

Mackay will again be joined in the Live Ocean Racing team by Olympic 49er FX silver medalist Alex Maloney, who worked in the team as a flight controller last season. New additions for the season include Serena Woodall and Seb Menzies, with George Lee Rush - who sails with Menzies in the 49er - signed as the reserve sailor. Jason Saunders continues as coaching support and Andre Van Dam joins the team as boat captain.

Live Ocean Racing made their debut on the ETF26 Grand Prix series in 2022. Photo: Supplied/Live Ocean

While trials are yet to commence for the New Zealand women’s and youth America’s Cup teams, Mackay is hopeful this ETF26 season will provide a solid base-knowledge of sailing in a four-person foiling boat – with both regattas being sailed on the four-person AC40s – to put them in good stead for a potential America’s Cup berth.

“With the women’s AC, it’s an incredible opportunity – and the youth – to have women involved,” Mackay said. “I think they’re figuring that whole trial process out, but what we can do right now is get experience and put ourselves in the best position possible to be picked.

“Working in a four-person high-performance foiling catamaran can only help and I think you really can’t discredit that team dynamic. I really hope this puts the whole team in a good position.”

It’s a sign of the growing opportunities in professional sailing outside of the Olympic classes, and Mackay said she was hopeful that the ETF26 series, upcoming women’s and youth America’s Cup regattas and the SailGP Inspire programme would define a clear pathway to a career in the sport.

“I hope the opportunities genuinely inspire women to pursue a career in sailing, and encourage groups of women. You can learn a lot if you’re with a good group of people in an environment when you can challenge each other on a daily basis; that’s where you’ll get the best out of people,” Mackay said.

“It’s an exciting time in the sport and it would be great to see women and girls taking advantage of it.”

Mackay provides an example of the avenues a sailor can aspire to. Having taken the helm of one of Team New Zealand’s AC40s in recent weeks, she will be back onboard the New Zealand SailGP boat in Christchurch later this month, before travelling to France straight after that regatta to get ready for the first event of the ETF26 season on April 8.

“It’s a seriously exciting time. I was thinking the other day, two years ago I was dreaming of this scenario, being consumed by sailing and incredible opportunities. I’m loving it. The team side of it really keeps you going. Everyone definitely has their better days, but the fact you’re with people and everyone genuinely cares about each other and pushes each other a lot is what’s the best part.”



