America's Cup: RNZYS commodore Aaron Young opens up on America's Cup realities

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron commodore Aaron Young has shed a light on the hosting situation for the 37th America's Cup, saying when it comes to the Cup, it's all about money.

There has been plenty of speculation around where Emirates Team New Zealand will defend the Auld Mug, with the cost of hosting the event likely to see it taken offshore.

It's a move that may not be popular with local fans of the event but, speaking to Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave, Young admitted it may be inevitable.

"It's a big-money game," Young said. "The team require funding to compete in such an event, and you have to look at the competitors – there's F1 teams involved; these are big-budget campaigns and little old New Zealand, we have to try and keep up. It's not going to be easy.

"We've made it very clear all along, and I stand by this to this day, we would love the 37th America's Cup to be held in Auckland. But it's fundamentally financial. We do not have the required funding to actually hold a viable event here and win the Cup.

"It's all very well people saying you can do it on the cheap or you can do it half way, but this is a sporting event and you have to win it. The best thing for our club ultimately is for the team to go ahead and win the 37th America's Cup."

His comments come on the back of the RNZYS annual general meeting where Team New Zealand chief executive Grant Dalton explained to members why it was not financially viable to host the event in local waters again, despite contrary claims from Kiwi rich-lister Mark Dunphy who is spearheading the Kiwi Home Defence campaign.

Dunphy had attempted to personally commit funds to keep the defence in New Zealand, but was later alleged to be working behind closed doors to generate a case against the Royal Yacht Squadron of the UK, the current Challengers of Record, by Team New Zealand.

As a result, the Defender of the Auld Mug have refused to continue any dealings with Dunphy, who had also previously called for Dalton to be axed as team boss.

Speaking to the back and forth that has unfolded between the team and Dunphy, Young admitted it had been a distraction.

"There's no doubt about that, not only to the team but directly to the club," he said. "Fundamentally, we're still a volunteer-run club and to get legal threats and intimidating letters from various members is not particularly helpful.

"It is pretty disappointing what we've seen. I'm not sure what the motives are; I generally don't really know. One thing we do agree on is we'd like to see the event here.

"In an ideal world, we'd love it to be in Auckland. That hasn't changed and we'll continue to work towards that, but as part of our objective of who we are as a club, it's to support grassroots sailing – Corinthian yachting as well call it – the welfare and development of the sport and of the club.

"Now if that means ultimately that the event has to go offshore to defend an America's Cup, then so be it. We need to consider that option; we can't be naïve and think otherwise."

A venue for the 37th America's Cup is scheduled to be revealed in March 2022.