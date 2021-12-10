Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup: RNZYS commodore Aaron Young opens up on America's Cup realities

3 minutes to read
Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron commodore Aaron Young. Photo / Photosport

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron commodore Aaron Young. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron commodore Aaron Young has shed a light on the hosting situation for the 37th America's Cup, saying when it comes to the Cup, it's all about money.

There has been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.