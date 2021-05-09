America's Cup: New York Yacht Club suggests drastic changes to America's Cup hosting

In the final edition of Beyond the Cup, two-time America's Cup winner Shannon Falcone from Luna Rossa is joined by Olympic champion sailor now broadcaster Shirley Robertson and multiple world champion Paul Goodison from American Magic, as they share their experiences of the 36th America's Cup. Video / NZ Herald

In the final edition of Beyond the Cup, two-time America's Cup winner Shannon Falcone from Luna Rossa is joined by Olympic champion sailor now broadcaster Shirley Robertson and multiple world champion Paul Goodison from American Magic, as they share their experiences of the 36th America's Cup. Video / NZ Herald

A Team New Zealand rival says they have serious concerns about the future of the America's Cup, suggesting it should be held in different countries every three years to improve the "viability" of the event.

The New York Yacht Club, which has successfully defended the Auld Mug 25 times in its history, has submitted a challenge for the next America's Cup in 2024 while also releasing a draft proposal for the event.

The proposal of taking the event to different countries comes after it was revealed earlier this year Team New Zealand was looking into hosting the 37th edition of the Cup abroad before they had won the 36th edition in Auckland.

Since that time, the Kiwis and new Challenger of Record Ineos Team UK confirmed they were looking into several options of where to host the 37th edition of the Cup, with Auckland and the Isle of Wight among the rumoured locations.

In a statement to the Herald, Team New Zealand said the New York Yacht Club was presumptuous in its intent, but they agreed the American outfit raised some valid points in their proposal.

The proposal includes a multi-event schedule for the next four America's Cup regattas across four different countries, confirmation of the AC75 boat, stronger crew nationality rules, cost-control measures and independent event management through the creation of an America's Cup Board of Governors.

It lists New Zealand as the host of the next event in 2024, but would mean Auckland couldn't stage the event again until 2035.

The New York Yacht Club claims established America's Cup teams have "similar views on the future of the competition".

Entry numbers were a point of criticism of the 36th America's Cup, as only three challengers were able to fund their campaigns to a point where they made the starting line in Auckland; Ineos Team UK, Luna Rossa and the New York Yacht Club's American Magic. Three others were forced to withdraw.

Team New Zealand are the America's Cup holders after defending the Auld Mug in March with British entry Ineos Team UK confirmed as the challenger of record shortly after Peter Burling led TNZ to a 7-3 victory over Luna Rossa.

Rumours have been rife about a one off "Deed of Gift" match between the defender and new Challenger of Record, which could take place as early as next year in the Isle of Wight where the Auld Mug was first contested in 1851.

But nothing has yet been confirmed by Team New Zealand.

"The America's Cup is at a pivotal point in its 170-year history," Christopher J Culver, Commodore of the New York Yacht Club, said in a statement.

"The competition for the 36th edition was thrilling, and Emirates Team New Zealand, representing the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, was a worthy winner. However, the New York Yacht Club, as the original trustee of the event and a participant in the most recent edition, has serious concerns about the future of this great competition.

"The cost of a competitive campaign, the lack of continuity in the class and the inability to plan beyond the current cycle have combined to create a prohibitive barrier to entry, which has manifested in the dwindling number of challengers and public interest.

While we await further details on the location, timing and conditions for the 37th America's Cup, we want to emphatically signal our enthusiasm for a multi-challenger event in 2024."

Culver said their proposed protocol was "necessary to improve the long-term commercial viability" of the America's Cup.

"Our proposed Protocol for the 37th America's Cup is the product of months of work and countless conversations with America's Cup stakeholders, including current and former challengers and defenders," Culver said.

"It includes the tools necessary to improve the long-term commercial viability and global reach of the competition, while remaining true to the Deed of Gift and to the spirit of one of international sport's oldest competitions."

However, the proposal to host in different countries regardless of who holds the Cup, might not be a popular one with Kiwi fans.

Earlier this year the Herald revealed Team New Zealand had tasked a London-based sports consultancy to run a world-wide selection process aimed at holding the "most successful America's Cup event ever seen" in 2023 or 2024.

American Magic were one of three challengers in the 36th America's Cup. Photo / Michael Craig

In a statement, Team New Zealand said the New York Yacht Club were presumptuous in their intent.

"RNZYS and Emirates Team New Zealand (as the current Defender of the America's Cup) welcome the New York Yacht Club's interest in the next America's Cup, but questions their motives for such a presumptuous statement when entries do not open for some time," a statement said.

"There have been some valid points raised by NYYC, a number of which are already being considered in developing a progressive and forward-thinking Protocol between the Defender and Ineos Team UK and the RYS as (Challenger of Record for the 37th America's Cup) who are the two parties responsible for developing the next Protocol."

Culver has previously slammed the idea of a one-off match between Team New Zealand and Ineos Team UK, calling the suggestion a "huge step in the wrong direction".

Culver said the New York Yacht Club would not support that decision as it excludes other entries.

"The two previous Deed of Gift matches, in 1988 and 2010, were distinct low points in the history of the America's Cup," he said.

"Regardless of the conditions, the New York Yacht Club will not support a Deed of Gift match or an America's Cup competition that, due to the schedule and rules for competition, is effectively open to only the defender and Challenger of Record.

"The AC75 is a remarkable boat that will only produce closer and more exciting competition in future cycles. As the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a thirst for the fusion of competition, tradition and social interaction that the America's Cup can provide like no other sporting event.

"With the right schedule and match conditions, there is every expectation we would see a competition to rival Perth in 1987, Auckland in 2003 and Valencia in 2007.

"Each of those America's Cup cycles drew 10 or more teams to compete for the Auld Mug and the significant commercial interest necessary to support such a grand event. To waste this confluence of opportunity on a two-team event, to potentially once again plunge the competition into the New York State Courts, is not in the best interests of the America's Cup or the sport of sailing."

The New York Yacht Club's proposed schedule

2024 - 37th America's Cup - New Zealand host

2027 - 38th America's Cup - Italy host

2030 - 39th America's Cup - United Kingdom host

2033 - 40th America's Cup - US host

2035 - 41st America's Cup - Winner of 37th AC to host

2037 - 42nd America's Cup - Winner of 38th AC to host

2038 - 43rd America's Cup - Winner of 39th AC to host

2039 - 44th America's Cup - Winner of 40th AC to host