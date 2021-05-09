Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|SailingUpdated

America's Cup: New York Yacht Club suggests drastic changes to America's Cup hosting

6 minutes to read
In the final edition of Beyond the Cup, two-time America's Cup winner Shannon Falcone from Luna Rossa is joined by Olympic champion sailor now broadcaster Shirley Robertson and multiple world champion Paul Goodison from American Magic, as they share their experiences of the 36th America's Cup. Video / NZ Herald

In the final edition of Beyond the Cup, two-time America's Cup winner Shannon Falcone from Luna Rossa is joined by Olympic champion sailor now broadcaster Shirley Robertson and multiple world champion Paul Goodison from American Magic, as they share their experiences of the 36th America's Cup. Video / NZ Herald

Cameron McMillan
By:

Deputy head of sport, NZME

A Team New Zealand rival says they have serious concerns about the future of the America's Cup, suggesting it should be held in different countries every three years to improve the "viability" of the event.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.