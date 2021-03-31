Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

America's Cup: Michael Burgess - Why Grant Dalton is taking a back seat at Team New Zealand

4 minutes to read
Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton. Photo / Getty

Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

OPINION:

The balance of power is slowly changing within Team New Zealand, which has implications for the big decisions to be made about the future.

After the successful retention of the America's Cup last month,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.