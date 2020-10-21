America's Cup: Luna Rossa deny fans best views of America's Cup courses

The fractured relationship between Team New Zealand and challenger of record Luna Rossa has seemingly reached an all-time low with the America's Cup defender accusing the Italian syndicate of "destroying city public viewing".
TNZ have taken to social media, claiming fans have been denied the chance to view racing of next year's event from close up.
In a Twitter post, TNZ said Luna Rossa had been successful in an application to rule out two of the five courses that were planned for the event just off Devonport's North Head.
"An application by The Challenger of Record @lunarossa to the AC Arb Panel to destroy city public viewing of @americascup racing has been successful," the tweet said.
The use of the word 'destroy' hints at the fact the hosts of the event aren't happy with the decision.
Team New Zealand posted an image of the two courses which were set to see racing take place off North Head and Narrow Neck.
Two areas where fans could watch the event from land.
