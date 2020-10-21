Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

America's Cup: Luna Rossa deny fans best views of America's Cup courses

2 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Italian America's Cup challenger Luna Rossa launch their second boat in Auckland.
NZ Herald

The fractured relationship between Team New Zealand and challenger of record Luna Rossa has seemingly reached an all-time low with the America's Cup defender accusing the Italian syndicate of "destroying city public viewing".

TNZ have taken to social media, claiming fans have been denied the chance to view racing of next year's event from close up.

In a Twitter post, TNZ said Luna Rossa had been successful in an application to rule out two of the five courses that were planned for the event just off Devonport's North Head.

"An application by The Challenger of Record @lunarossa to the AC Arb Panel to destroy city public viewing of @americascup racing has been successful," the tweet said.

Read More

The use of the word 'destroy' hints at the fact the hosts of the event aren't happy with the decision.

Team New Zealand posted an image of the two courses which were set to see racing take place off North Head and Narrow Neck.

Two areas where fans could watch the event from land.

More to come...