Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing

America’s Cup: Kiwi Jason Saunders set for key role in French challenger’s bid to dethrone Team New Zealand

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
French America's Cup challenger Orient Express Racing are coming to terms with sailing an AC40. Photo / America's Cup

French America's Cup challenger Orient Express Racing are coming to terms with sailing an AC40. Photo / America's Cup

After seven years living in France, Kiwi sailor Jason Saunders has signed up to help the nation try and take the America’s Cup from Team New Zealand.

Saunders, a two-time Olympian and 2013

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport