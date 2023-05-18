Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing
Updated

America’s Cup: Josh Junior expects more similarities in Barcelona as Team New Zealand finish block of AC75 testing

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Team New Zealand have been sailing their AC75 Te Rehutai in Auckland over the past couple of months. Photo / James Somerset - ETNZ

Team New Zealand have been sailing their AC75 Te Rehutai in Auckland over the past couple of months. Photo / James Somerset - ETNZ

Team New Zealand sailor Josh Junior believes there could be more similarities with vessels on the water in Barcelona next year as the various America’s Cup contenders get more familiar with the AC75.

The America’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport