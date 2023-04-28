Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will host the second America’s Cup preliminary regatta. Photo / JYC Marina

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia has been confirmed as a host for the second preliminary regatta of the 37th America’s Cup.

The six syndicates will race in the half-scale AC40s from November 30 to December 3 this year in the Red Sea in Jeddah, the only venue outside of Spain to host an America’s Cup regatta this cycle, following the opening preliminary regatta at the Catalonian port of Vilanova i la Geltru (about 45km down the coast of Barcelona) from September 14-17.

The preliminary regattas, which will feature fleet and match racing formats, will be the first chance for Team New Zealand and the rest of the syndicates to race each other ahead of the America’s Cup challenger series and America’s Cup match in Barcelona in September and October next year.

Racing will be held just off the race village and the Jeddah Yacht Club, adjacent to the Formula 1 track on Jeddah’s corniche.

Jeddah was a strong contender to host the 2024 America’s Cup, but eventually lost out to Barcelona.

The event is in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Sailing Federation, who have ambitions for the growth of sailing in the nation.

It is the latest example of Saudi Arabia’s controversial rise as a major player in world sport, labelled by critics as ‘sportswashing’.

Human rights organisations argue Saudi Arabia is using sport to divert attention from its tarnished reputation and human rights violations.

Many other sports have also embraced Saudi Arabia as a venue for major sporting events in the past few years as a way to expand into the Middle East market, including golf, boxing and motorsport.

AC37 Event chief executive Grant Dalton says the preliminary regatta “can be utilised as an event for positive influence on a number of fronts”.

“When standing back and looking at the opportunity for the growth of our sport that exists in the region it is truly significant,” Dalton said in a statement.

“Sixty-seven per cent of the country’s population is under the age of 34 years old, women’s participation in sport or physical activity is up 149 per cent in recent years.

“So we have a unique chance to grow sailing and create new connections with the unprecedented sustainability projects within the Red Sea that can transform lives through sailing and the technologies associated with it.”

According to AC37, global audience of the America’s Cup grew by a factor of three after the 36th event and having a tangible presence in the Middle East with a completely new audience will help to grow the sport and opportunities.

“This is one of the fastest-growing sports markets in the world and has a maritime heritage that is ready to be reignited for all Saudi women and men,” Saudi Sailing Federation CEO Samia Bagdady said in a statement.

“Sailing is in its infancy at the moment, but the potential is huge with nine million people living on the Red Sea coast and fantastic sailing conditions all year round. The America’s Cup and the exciting foiling AC40s racing with the world’s best sailors is the perfect catalyst to inspire our people toward sailing and widen access to the Red Sea, which has always been an important part of Saudi Arabia’s history and heritage and is integral to Saudi’s sustainable future.

“We want to bring the joy and excitement of sailing to Saudi’s young and old, and one day see an Olympic, Ocean Race or America’s Cup champion representing our country.”

World Sailing, to which the Saudi Sailing Federation is affiliated as a World Sailing Member National Authority, says it supports the “development” of the sport in Saudi Arabia.

“World Sailing’s objective is to grow our great sport globally, and certainly Saudi Arabia is a region that is ready and willing to embrace sailing and the marine sector, and develop the sport through their sailing federation,” World Sailing CEO David Graham said in a statement.

“They have a number of sailing events on the horizon, the pinnacle of which will be the staging of the 37th America’s Cup second preliminary regatta from 30th November, which we support and look forward to the exciting prospect of the AC40s being raced in Jeddah.”