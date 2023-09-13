As the America’s Cup slowly approaches, a familiar question looms for the challenging syndicates: How do we beat Team New Zealand?

It’s a question none of the challengers could find the answer to in Auckland in the 36th edition of the event, as the Defenders retained the Auld Mug in the first regatta to feature AC75 foiling monohulls, beating Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli 7-3 in the Cup match.

Things are a bit different this time around. There will be twice as many challengers in Barcelona, the teams have had more time to understand and develop their AC75s, and the swells in Barcelona provide a vastly different arena from that of the flat Auckland waters.

Kiwi sailor Jason Saunders, who is working as a flight controller and trimmer for French syndicate Orient Express Racing Team, said while that was the case, it was the familiar element that required the most attention.

“It’s a good question,” Saunders said when asked how a challenger can beat Team New Zealand. “It’s not easy and, especially if we’ve got a similar boat, we’ve got to think outside the box a bit and that’s what the Kiwis do best. They’ve always thought outside the box in the history of America’s Cup and it’s come pretty good for them.

“I think we’ve got to look at it from our own perspective. We’ve got to not try and copy the Kiwis because we’re not going to beat them at their own game with less time. We can’t be stupid.

Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team battle it out during the America's Cup 2021. Photo / Photosport

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re employing the right people and we’re thinking the right way so that we can try and make some gains in some areas where maybe they haven’t thought of, or bring some fresh ideas to the table in terms of how we sail the boat. It’s going to be a challenge, but I think it’s possible.”

While all teams will be sailing in a new AC75 when the main event rolls around, the French team will likely have a boat most similar to Team New Zealand having purchased a design package from the Defender.

Although Saunders could not comment on exactly what that package entails, their vessel will be built in France but with some guidance from the Defenders’ knowledge.

For now, the team is focused on getting to terms with the scaled-down AC40 – which they have only been sailing for a couple of weeks, leaving them underdone heading into the first competition of the Cup cycle.

This weekend will be the first opportunity to see the six America’s Cup teams in action when they take to the waters of Vilanova i la Geltru - about 50km southwest of Barcelona - in the one-design AC40s in the first of three preliminary regattas before the main event next year.

Saunders admitted his team would be up against it in this weekend’s event, but said it would be important for them to get a feel for the boat in a race environment.

“We will certainly be a bit rusty and a bit behind to start with,” Saunders said.

“If we can manage to get a couple of good races and in Vilanova, then that would already be a good start. As long as we’re showing a progression, then I think we’ll be pretty happy.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.